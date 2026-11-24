ETV Bharat / state

Thirupparankundram Deepam Row: Nagendran Warns TVK Govt Of Political Fallout; Murugan Terms Police Action 'Murder of Democracy'

BJP TN president Nainar Nagendran, who was placed under house arrest and prevented from travelling to Thirupparankundram, speaking to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview on Tuesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran and former Union Minister L Murugan have strongly criticised the police action against BJP and Hindu Munnani leaders and workers amid tensions over the 'Karthigai Deepam' celebrations at Thirupparankundram in Madurai.

Nagendran, who was placed under house arrest and prevented from travelling to Thirupparankundram, told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview on Tuesday that Hindus across the world were eagerly awaiting the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

"Since the Supreme Court itself has permitted the lighting of the lamp, the public is confident that no one can deny this right. Yet, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (C Joseph Vijay) has filed a review petition, undermining that very confidence," he said.

Questioning the state government's handling of the situation, Nagendran asked why around 10,000 police personnel had been deployed in Thirupparankundram despite the Supreme Court's order. He also alleged that BJP and Hindu Munnani workers had been placed under house arrest in several parts of Tamil Nadu.

"Does he not know how to maintain law and order? Even if he is a new Chief Minister, is he still learning the ropes after six months in office?" he asked.

Warning of political consequences, Nagendran said the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by CM Vijay would face the same fate as its predecessor if it continued to use house-arrest tactics to prevent political leaders and workers from travelling.

"If they stop us, the TVK government will be sent packing. By trying to stop us, the government gains absolutely nothing. They will fail to achieve what they set out to accomplish," he said.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister L Murugan condemned the police action after he was intercepted near Annur in Coimbatore district and subsequently placed under house arrest in Mettupalayam.