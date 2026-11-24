Thirupparankundram Deepam Row: Nagendran Warns TVK Govt Of Political Fallout; Murugan Terms Police Action 'Murder of Democracy'
Questioning the state government's handling of the situation, Nagendran asked why around 10,000 police personnel had been deployed in Thiruparankundram despite the Supreme Court's order
Published : November 24, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Chennai: Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran and former Union Minister L Murugan have strongly criticised the police action against BJP and Hindu Munnani leaders and workers amid tensions over the 'Karthigai Deepam' celebrations at Thirupparankundram in Madurai.
Nagendran, who was placed under house arrest and prevented from travelling to Thirupparankundram, told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview on Tuesday that Hindus across the world were eagerly awaiting the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.
"Since the Supreme Court itself has permitted the lighting of the lamp, the public is confident that no one can deny this right. Yet, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (C Joseph Vijay) has filed a review petition, undermining that very confidence," he said.
Questioning the state government's handling of the situation, Nagendran asked why around 10,000 police personnel had been deployed in Thirupparankundram despite the Supreme Court's order. He also alleged that BJP and Hindu Munnani workers had been placed under house arrest in several parts of Tamil Nadu.
"Does he not know how to maintain law and order? Even if he is a new Chief Minister, is he still learning the ropes after six months in office?" he asked.
VIDEO | Thirupparankundram: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, after the Karthigai Deepam is lit at Uchipillayar temple instead of the Deepathoon, says, "Chief Minister Vijay did not bother to comply with the Supreme Court's interim order and deceived the bench." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 24, 2026
Warning of political consequences, Nagendran said the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by CM Vijay would face the same fate as its predecessor if it continued to use house-arrest tactics to prevent political leaders and workers from travelling.
"If they stop us, the TVK government will be sent packing. By trying to stop us, the government gains absolutely nothing. They will fail to achieve what they set out to accomplish," he said.
Meanwhile, former Union Minister L Murugan condemned the police action after he was intercepted near Annur in Coimbatore district and subsequently placed under house arrest in Mettupalayam.
Describing the action as "a murder of democracy and an act of tyranny", Murugan questioned the legal basis for restricting his movement. He argued that the prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was in force only in Madurai district and could not justify his detention in Coimbatore.
He also alleged that he had been detained without prior notice or a formal explanation, comparing the police action to the suppression of democratic rights during the Emergency imposed in 1975.
"This is tyranny; I cannot stand for this. I will immediately approach the Madras High Court," Murugan said during an exchange with police personnel.
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