Thiruppankundram Deepam Row: Over 300 Hindu Munnani Members Arrested During Protest
'Karthigai Deepam' was lit at 'Deepa Mandapam', Uchi Pillaiyar temple atop Thiruparankundram hill, with thousands of devotees gathering at the foothills to witness the ceremony.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Madurai: More than 300 members of Hindu Munnai (outfits) were arrested in Thirupparankundram on Tuesday night after protests erupted over the lighting of the 'Karthigai Deepam' at the traditional lamp pavilion instead of the disputed stone pillar near the Sikandar Dargah on the hilltop.
The 'Karthigai Deepam' was lit at the traditional 'Deepa Mandapam (pillar)' near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple atop Thiruparankundram hill, with thousands of devotees gathering at the foothills and surrounding areas to witness the ceremony and chanting 'Arohara' (a devotional invocation associated with Lord Murugan).
However, members of Hindu organisations who had expected the lamp to be lit on the disputed stone pillar near the Dargah expressed disappointment. They staged protests in different parts of Thirupparankundram, condemning the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led Tamil Nadu government and demanding that the lamp be lit at the hilltop location.
STORY | Deepam row: TN files status report in SC, apologises for non-lighting of lamp at Deepathoon The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday apologised to the Supreme Court over the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon on Thirupparankundram hill on November 24, claiming the temple's Board of Trustees did not authorise a team proposed for carrying out the exercise. READ: https://t.co/Ewmxr1EIVQ— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2026
Tensions escalated as protesters raised slogans against the government and police, blocked roads and clashed with police personnel. The police forcibly removed them and took more than 300 people into custody. They were released later that night, according to the report.
Police registered cases under six legal provisions in connection with the protests. Separate cases were also registered against several individuals, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Pon Radhakrishnan and S G Suryah, the report said. On Tuesday, BJP Tamil Nadu unit president Nainar Nagendran and former Union minister L Murugan were placed under house arrest placed under house arrest in Perumalpuram area of Tirunelveli and Mettupalayam, respectively.
Dispute Over Deepam Location
STORY | BJP, RSS trying to divide TN over Thirupparankundram deepam row: TNCC chief TNCC chief B Manickam Tagore on Wednesday accused the BJP, RSS and Hindu Munnani of attempting to "politicise" the Karthigai Deepam celebrations at Thirupparankundram to divide the people of the state. Speaking to reporters in Thirupparankundram, a day after protests erupted over the ceremonial lamp not being lit at the disputed stone pillar (Deepathoon) atop the hill, Tagore defended the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance government, and claimed that "both the administration and the district collector had respected the Supreme Court's orders." READ: https://t.co/o9y6jV4oAu— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2026
The controversy over lighting the 'Karthigai Deepam' on the stone pillar near the Sikandar Dargah has been continuing for several years. Hindu organisations, including the BJP, have been demanding that the lamp be lit at the disputed location.
The issue has been the subject of proceedings before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court's interim directions in the matter had triggered considerable anticipation over whether the state government would light the lamp on the stone pillar during this year's festival.
The traditional 'Karthiga Deepam' ceremony was, however, conducted at the 'Deepa Mandapam' near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple. The protests and subsequent arrests have added another dimension to the continuing legal and political controversy over the festival.
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