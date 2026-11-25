ETV Bharat / state

Thiruppankundram Deepam Row: Over 300 Hindu Munnani Members Arrested During Protest

Tamil Nadu police detained over 300 Hindu Munnani workers after protest erupted over the lighting of 'Karthigai Deepam' t traditional lamp instead od disputed pillar near Sikandar Deepam in Thirupparankundram on Tuesday night. ( ETV Bharat )

Madurai: More than 300 members of Hindu Munnai (outfits) were arrested in Thirupparankundram on Tuesday night after protests erupted over the lighting of the 'Karthigai Deepam' at the traditional lamp pavilion instead of the disputed stone pillar near the Sikandar Dargah on the hilltop.

The 'Karthigai Deepam' was lit at the traditional 'Deepa Mandapam (pillar)' near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple atop Thiruparankundram hill, with thousands of devotees gathering at the foothills and surrounding areas to witness the ceremony and chanting 'Arohara' (a devotional invocation associated with Lord Murugan).

However, members of Hindu organisations who had expected the lamp to be lit on the disputed stone pillar near the Dargah expressed disappointment. They staged protests in different parts of Thirupparankundram, condemning the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led Tamil Nadu government and demanding that the lamp be lit at the hilltop location.

Tensions escalated as protesters raised slogans against the government and police, blocked roads and clashed with police personnel. The police forcibly removed them and took more than 300 people into custody. They were released later that night, according to the report.

Police registered cases under six legal provisions in connection with the protests. Separate cases were also registered against several individuals, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Pon Radhakrishnan and S G Suryah, the report said. On Tuesday, BJP Tamil Nadu unit president Nainar Nagendran and former Union minister L Murugan were placed under house arrest placed under house arrest in Perumalpuram area of Tirunelveli and Mettupalayam, respectively.

Dispute Over Deepam Location

The controversy over lighting the 'Karthigai Deepam' on the stone pillar near the Sikandar Dargah has been continuing for several years. Hindu organisations, including the BJP, have been demanding that the lamp be lit at the disputed location.