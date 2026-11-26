Thiruparankundram Deepam Issue: Governor Seeks Detailed Report from Tamil Nadu Government
Earlier, the temple administration had provided an explanation regarding the lighting of the Deepam at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 3:43 AM IST|
Updated : November 26, 2026 at 4:05 AM IST
Madurai: Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar has sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the Deepam issue at Thiruparankundram.
In connection with the Karthigai Deepam festival, the Supreme Court had recently issued an interim order allowing the Deepam to be lit—for this year only—on an ancient stone pillar located near the Sikandar Badusha Dargah atop the Thiruparankundram hill.
However, adhering to Agama rules and long-standing traditions followed for more than a hundred years, the Deepam was lit on Tuesday at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple instead.
Against this backdrop, Governor Arlekar has requested a comprehensive report from the Tamil Nadu government concerning the matter.
It is understood that the Governor has sought detailed information on whether the state government properly implemented the Supreme Court’s order, as well as details regarding any law-and-order issues that may have arisen. It is believed that the Governor sought this report following instructions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and that further steps will be determined based on the response provided by the Tamil Nadu government.
Explanation from Temple Administration
Earlier, the temple administration had provided an explanation regarding the lighting of the Deepam at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple. It stated, "Based on historical records, religious significance, Agama scriptural evidence, and the opinions of Sthanikas (traditional temple functionaries), it was decided to light the Deepam this year at the same location where it is customarily lit."
Objection by Sthanika Bhattars
However, the temple’s Sthanika Bhattars (hereditary priests) have expressed their objection to this explanation provided by the board of trustees. Furthermore, they have stated that the inclusion of their names in the letter released by the trustees has caused them great distress.
In a letter addressed to the Temple Executive Officer (Deputy Commissioner), the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and the other trustees, they stated, "We have not submitted any letter to the temple administration regarding the lighting of the 'Karthigai Deepam' in 2026. We had already provided our clarification by post last year concerning the lighting of the lamp at the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple."
They further continued, "We have not offered any opinion regarding the lighting of the lamp on the beacon pillar atop the hill, which is subject to a Supreme Court directive. Moreover, the fact that our names were included in the letter released to the media without our consultation has caused us deep anguish."
The letter bears the signatures of four individuals, including M. Swaminathan and C. Balasubramania Bhattar, who have thus placed their version of events on record.
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