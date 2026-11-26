ETV Bharat / state

Thiruparankundram Deepam Issue: Governor Seeks Detailed Report from Tamil Nadu Government

In connection with the Karthigai Deepam festival, the Supreme Court had recently issued an interim order allowing the Deepam to be lit—for this year only—on an ancient stone pillar located near the Sikandar Badusha Dargah atop the Thiruparankundram hill.

However, adhering to Agama rules and long-standing traditions followed for more than a hundred years, the Deepam was lit on Tuesday at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple instead.

Against this backdrop, Governor Arlekar has requested a comprehensive report from the Tamil Nadu government concerning the matter.

It is understood that the Governor has sought detailed information on whether the state government properly implemented the Supreme Court’s order, as well as details regarding any law-and-order issues that may have arisen. It is believed that the Governor sought this report following instructions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and that further steps will be determined based on the response provided by the Tamil Nadu government.

Explanation from Temple Administration

Earlier, the temple administration had provided an explanation regarding the lighting of the Deepam at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple. It stated, "Based on historical records, religious significance, Agama scriptural evidence, and the opinions of Sthanikas (traditional temple functionaries), it was decided to light the Deepam this year at the same location where it is customarily lit."