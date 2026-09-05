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Senior TVK Leaders Want Rahul Gandhi to Become Prime Minister, Says VCK Chief Thirumavalavan

VCK leader and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan said that several senior leaders of ruling TVK want Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan has said that several senior leaders of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) want Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport here on Saturday, Thirumavalavan also commented on the demands of sanitation workers and the ongoing political debate over the prime ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

"VCK continues to support the demands of sanitation workers. The government should recognise the legitimacy of their demands and immediately take steps to fulfil them," he said.

"The sanitation workers have temporarily postponed their protest. The government should hold amicable talks with their representatives and arrive at a solution," he added.

Responding to political developments in Tamil Nadu, Thirumavalavan said TVK should answer the question raised by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over whether the party was reluctant to pursue cases against BJP leaders.

He also said the increasing participation of women in positions of power in Tamil Nadu reflected the strengthening of democracy.

It may be recalled that VCK founder Thirumavalavan, representing Chidambaram constituency in the Lok Sabha, extended unconditional support to TVK following the 2026 assembly developments, helping Chief Minster C Joseph Vijay form the government.

Debate Over The PM Candidate

Commenting on the debate over the 2029 prime ministerial candidate, Thirumavalavan said that the views expressed by Vijay's supporters should not automatically be considered the official position of the TVK.

"It is the opinion of those loyal to Vijay that he should become the Prime Minister. However, it cannot be concluded that this is Vijay's own opinion," he said.

According to Thirumavalavan, several senior leaders within the TVK favour Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

"Senior executives of the TVK want Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister. Leaders close to the TVK leadership are also ensuring that the party remains close to the Congress at the national level," he said.

"My understanding is that Vijay and senior TVK leaders are not opposed to the Congress," Thirumavalavan added.