Senior TVK Leaders Want Rahul Gandhi to Become Prime Minister, Says VCK Chief Thirumavalavan
The discussion gained momentum after a survey placed TVK president Vijay third among candidates for 2029, behind PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Chennai: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan has said that several senior leaders of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) want Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister.
Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport here on Saturday, Thirumavalavan also commented on the demands of sanitation workers and the ongoing political debate over the prime ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
"VCK continues to support the demands of sanitation workers. The government should recognise the legitimacy of their demands and immediately take steps to fulfil them," he said.
"The sanitation workers have temporarily postponed their protest. The government should hold amicable talks with their representatives and arrive at a solution," he added.
Responding to political developments in Tamil Nadu, Thirumavalavan said TVK should answer the question raised by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over whether the party was reluctant to pursue cases against BJP leaders.
He also said the increasing participation of women in positions of power in Tamil Nadu reflected the strengthening of democracy.
It may be recalled that VCK founder Thirumavalavan, representing Chidambaram constituency in the Lok Sabha, extended unconditional support to TVK following the 2026 assembly developments, helping Chief Minster C Joseph Vijay form the government.
Debate Over The PM Candidate
Commenting on the debate over the 2029 prime ministerial candidate, Thirumavalavan said that the views expressed by Vijay's supporters should not automatically be considered the official position of the TVK.
"It is the opinion of those loyal to Vijay that he should become the Prime Minister. However, it cannot be concluded that this is Vijay's own opinion," he said.
According to Thirumavalavan, several senior leaders within the TVK favour Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate.
"Senior executives of the TVK want Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister. Leaders close to the TVK leadership are also ensuring that the party remains close to the Congress at the national level," he said.
"My understanding is that Vijay and senior TVK leaders are not opposed to the Congress," Thirumavalavan added.
He said there was nothing wrong with members of a political party expressing their desire to see their leader occupy the country's top political office.
"There is nothing wrong with Vijay's party members saying that they want him to become Prime Minister. Similarly, VCK members may want me to become the Chief Minister," he said.
"Does expressing such a desire mean that they are acting against the party or its alliance? It is simply an expression of the aspirations of party workers. In a democracy, everyone has the right to have their own wishes and political ambitions," he added.
Thirumavalavan reiterated that the views expressed by Vijay's supporters should not be interpreted as the official political position of the TVK.
Will VCK Chief's Remarks End Confusion?
Thirumavalavan's remarks have gained political significance at a time when discussions over the possible prime ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections have triggered debate between sections of the TVK and the Congress in Tamil Nadu.
His comments are being seen as an attempt to prevent misunderstandings among alliance partners and clarify that individual statements made by party leaders or supporters should not necessarily be treated as the official stand of the party.
The debate began a few weeks ago after some TVK leaders spoke about the possibility of a Tamil leader becoming India's next Prime Minister.
The discussion gained further momentum after a private national media survey reportedly placed TVK president Vijay third among potential prime ministerial candidates for 2029, behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The development drew strong reactions from sections of the Congress.
Tamil Nadu Minister Rajesh Kumar reportedly reiterated that Rahul Gandhi remained the Congress party's prime ministerial candidate for 2029. He also warned that Congress ministers including higher Education Minister P Viswanathan would not hesitate to resign if Rahul Gandhi was not accepted as the alliance's prime ministerial candidate.
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