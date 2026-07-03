ETV Bharat / state

36-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Kills Three Children, Dies By Suicide In Punjab's Mansa

Police investigate at the house where a woman and her three minor children were found dead. ( ETV Bharat )

Mansa: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 36-year-old woman allegedly killed her three minor children before dying by suicide at her rented residence in Punjab's Mansa district, police said on Friday. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

According to police, the woman, identified as Sandeep Kaur, was found hanging at her house on Thursday evening, while the bodies of her three children, 13- and 8-year-old daughters and her one-and-a-half-year-old son, were found inside the house.

Station House Officer (SHO) Kulwant Singh of City Police Station II said, "The woman allegedly first killed her children and later died by suicide. Preliminary information suggests that the eldest daughter may have been given a poisonous substance, while the two younger children are suspected to have been strangled. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem. The reasons behind the incident are still under investigation."

Police said Sandeep's husband had died four years ago. She had reportedly been living in rented accommodation with her mother, who was away at a relative's house when the incident occurred. Her mother works as a labourer.

A relative, Roshan Singh, said, "Sandeep, my sister-in-law, died by suicide. We learned of the incident when my son was sitting outside the home, crying. After reaching there, I brought the body of my sister-in-law down and called the police."