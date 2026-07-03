36-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Kills Three Children, Dies By Suicide In Punjab's Mansa
Police say post-mortem examination and further inquiry will determine the reasons behind the tragic incident.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
Mansa: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 36-year-old woman allegedly killed her three minor children before dying by suicide at her rented residence in Punjab's Mansa district, police said on Friday. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.
According to police, the woman, identified as Sandeep Kaur, was found hanging at her house on Thursday evening, while the bodies of her three children, 13- and 8-year-old daughters and her one-and-a-half-year-old son, were found inside the house.
Station House Officer (SHO) Kulwant Singh of City Police Station II said, "The woman allegedly first killed her children and later died by suicide. Preliminary information suggests that the eldest daughter may have been given a poisonous substance, while the two younger children are suspected to have been strangled. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem. The reasons behind the incident are still under investigation."
Police said Sandeep's husband had died four years ago. She had reportedly been living in rented accommodation with her mother, who was away at a relative's house when the incident occurred. Her mother works as a labourer.
A relative, Roshan Singh, said, "Sandeep, my sister-in-law, died by suicide. We learned of the incident when my son was sitting outside the home, crying. After reaching there, I brought the body of my sister-in-law down and called the police."
He added, "The eldest daughter was 13 years old, the younger daughter was eight and the youngest child was around one-and-a-half years old. All three children were found dead inside the house. This was Sandeep's second marriage. She had been staying here on rent with her mother, who was not at home at the time of the incident."
Roshan Singh added, "My wife is Sandeep's younger sister. She works as a farm labourer during the paddy transplantation season, while I work as a mason."
Former councillor Ram Pal expressed grief over the tragedy and said, "This is an extremely heartbreaking incident. Only God knows what circumstances forced a mother to kill her own children and then end her life. We informed the police immediately after learning about the incident, and they have begun the investigation."
Police said the investigation is underway and the exact sequence of events and motive will be established after the post-mortem examination and further inquiry.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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