ETV Bharat / state

Village In Haryana's Panchkula Remains Unaffected By LPG Crisis

Panchkula: Several villages have remained unscathed from the LPG shortage that has gripped the nation since the outbreak of hostilities in West Asia. One such village is Pyarewala village Panchkula district of Haryana where, a biogas plant installed around a year ago has proven to be a lifesaver for 30 families.

Village sarpanch, Ravinder Chaudhary, with assistance from the state government installed the biogas plant near the village around a year ago. Subsequently, pipelines were laid to 30 homes to ensure uninterrupted gas supply. Surinder Singh, an expert from the company that installed the plant, said the plant was set up for around Rs 35 lakhs. However, now there is a demand to expand the facility to the entire village, rather than limiting it to just 30 homes, he said.

Pipelines supplying biogas to households in the village (ETV Bharat)

The biogas plant was commissioned in April, 2025. Singh said the plant processes approximately 1,000 kg of cow dung daily with a balanced amount of water to produce approximately 45 cubic metres of biogas. Simply put, approximately 45 cylinders of gas are produced per month from the plant from where gas is supplied directly to the 30 households through pipelines. Even the electricity cost of the plant's motor is covered by biogas.