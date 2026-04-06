Village In Haryana's Panchkula Remains Unaffected By LPG Crisis
As many as 30 families of Pyarewala village are using biogas whose plant was installed by the sarpanch a year back.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 10:11 PM IST
Panchkula: Several villages have remained unscathed from the LPG shortage that has gripped the nation since the outbreak of hostilities in West Asia. One such village is Pyarewala village Panchkula district of Haryana where, a biogas plant installed around a year ago has proven to be a lifesaver for 30 families.
Village sarpanch, Ravinder Chaudhary, with assistance from the state government installed the biogas plant near the village around a year ago. Subsequently, pipelines were laid to 30 homes to ensure uninterrupted gas supply. Surinder Singh, an expert from the company that installed the plant, said the plant was set up for around Rs 35 lakhs. However, now there is a demand to expand the facility to the entire village, rather than limiting it to just 30 homes, he said.
The biogas plant was commissioned in April, 2025. Singh said the plant processes approximately 1,000 kg of cow dung daily with a balanced amount of water to produce approximately 45 cubic metres of biogas. Simply put, approximately 45 cylinders of gas are produced per month from the plant from where gas is supplied directly to the 30 households through pipelines. Even the electricity cost of the plant's motor is covered by biogas.
ETV Bharat spoke to the families using the biogas in the village. The women of the families expressed happiness over the installation of the biogas plant in the village and said even during the LPG crisis, their kitchens have not been significantly affected. They said before the plant was installed, they had to purchase gas cylinders, but now the situation has changed for better.
The plant also produces 400-500 litres of organic fertilizer daily, which farmers use for their crops. Biogas plants were also installed in Khedi and Barwala villages. However, due to technical issues and other reasons, except the one at Pyarewala, the rest are out of operation.
The biogas plants were also installed years ago in Kandaiwala and Sagarana villages in Barwala but remain non-functional. However, amid LPG shortage, the villagers are now working to activate the plants them.
Some villagers said that due to the lack of sufficient availability of cooking gas, biogas plants were installed in vacant spaces near cattle sheds. But later, due to the easy availability of LPG gas, the use of biogas plants was practically stopped. But now with the crisis troubling an entire nation, they too want to benefit from biogas.
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