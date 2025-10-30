ETV Bharat / state

Thirteen Years On Run, Jammu Kashmir Police Capture Two Fugitives From Karnataka, Maharashtra

Ganderbal: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two fugitives from Karnataka and Maharashtra who had been evading arrest for more than 13 years, officials said on Thursday.

The arrested men have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad War, son of Nazir Ahmad War of Batpora Sopore, and Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, son of Ali Mohammad Wani of Lolpora Kunzar Tangmarg. “They were wanted in connection with FIR No. 34/2013 under sections 392, 511, and 34 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and FIR No. 17/2013 under sections 366 and 109 RPC,” the police said in an official statement.

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal said the police traced the duo to Bengaluru in Karnataka and Maharashtra, where they were taken into custody. One of the men was involved in extortion, while the other was linked to a kidnapping case, he added.