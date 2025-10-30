Thirteen Years On Run, Jammu Kashmir Police Capture Two Fugitives From Karnataka, Maharashtra
Jammu and Kashmir Police in Ganderbal traced and arrested 24 absconders out of a total of 91, which is a significant achievement.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 30, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST
Ganderbal: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two fugitives from Karnataka and Maharashtra who had been evading arrest for more than 13 years, officials said on Thursday.
The arrested men have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad War, son of Nazir Ahmad War of Batpora Sopore, and Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, son of Ali Mohammad Wani of Lolpora Kunzar Tangmarg. “They were wanted in connection with FIR No. 34/2013 under sections 392, 511, and 34 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and FIR No. 17/2013 under sections 366 and 109 RPC,” the police said in an official statement.
Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal said the police traced the duo to Bengaluru in Karnataka and Maharashtra, where they were taken into custody. One of the men was involved in extortion, while the other was linked to a kidnapping case, he added.
“We had formed two dedicated police teams led by senior officers, including SHO Safapora Sub Inspector Gulzar Hussain, who conducted a meticulous probe to track the absconders,” SSP Poswal said. “This has taken the total number of absconders traced and arrested in Ganderbal district to 24, out of a total of 91 declared absconders, which is a significant achievement. The remaining persons will also face the due course of law.”
SSP Poswal said the successful operation underscores the police’s “commitment and determination to bring offenders to justice”, emphasising that “crime has no expiry, and no offender can remain beyond the reach of law.”
Authorities said the operation received widespread public appreciation for upholding peace and accountability in the district. Ganderbal Police reiterated its “unwavering resolve to continue its relentless pursuit against all offenders and absconders in the interest of justice, peace, and public safety.”
