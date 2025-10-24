ETV Bharat / state

Third-Year Medical Student Dies By Suicide In Kota After Performing Poorly In Exam

Kota: A 21-year-old student of Kota Medical College died by suicide at her house on Friday, allegedly because she was unhappy with her examination results, police said.

The incident took place in Kota's Akashvani Colony this afternoon. Her family took her to a private hospital, where she was declared brought dead, and the body was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.

Nayapura police station officer Vinod Kumar said the deceased has been identified as Prachi Meena, a third-year student of Kota Medical College. "According to family members, Prachi was studying at her room while her elder sister, Kavita, was studying in the next room. When Prachi was not seen for a long time, Kavita went to the next room to check on her but found her lying unconscious. With the help of her brother and neighbours, Kavita took Prachi to a private hospital on Jhalawar Road, where doctors declared her dead. She was then taken to MBS Hospital, where the body was kept in the mortuary," Kumar said.

According to police, Prachi's father, Kamal Prakash Meena, is originally from Dausa district and works for All India Radio. He is currently posted in Jhalawar and was at his workplace when the incident occurred. Prachi's mother had passed away some years ago, they said.