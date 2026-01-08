ETV Bharat / state

Third-Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan Hostel

Hanumangarh: A third-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Thursday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, they added

According to police, Sandeep Gurjar (22), resident of Kotputli, had gone to his room after dinner on Tuesday night and when he didn't come out the entire day on Wednesday, his classmates informed the warden. The warden peeped through the ventilator and then informed the police.

Soon, a team from Hanumangarh Junction police station, including Circle Officer (CO) City Meenakshi and Station House Officer (SHO) Ramchandra Kaswan, reached the hostel and entered the room after breaking the door. Thereafter, the forensic team was also called.

SHO Kaswan said they received information about a suicide at the Government Medical College Boys' hostel. "Police reached the spot and took the body into custody while the forensic team has collected evidence from the scene. Students and staff are being questioned," Kaswan said.

The police are yet to ascertain as to why he took the drastic step. The case is being investigated from all angles, Kaswan added.