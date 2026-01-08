Third-Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan Hostel
Sandeep Gurjar's family members told police he had never mentioned to them about any problem.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Hanumangarh: A third-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Thursday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, they added
According to police, Sandeep Gurjar (22), resident of Kotputli, had gone to his room after dinner on Tuesday night and when he didn't come out the entire day on Wednesday, his classmates informed the warden. The warden peeped through the ventilator and then informed the police.
Soon, a team from Hanumangarh Junction police station, including Circle Officer (CO) City Meenakshi and Station House Officer (SHO) Ramchandra Kaswan, reached the hostel and entered the room after breaking the door. Thereafter, the forensic team was also called.
SHO Kaswan said they received information about a suicide at the Government Medical College Boys' hostel. "Police reached the spot and took the body into custody while the forensic team has collected evidence from the scene. Students and staff are being questioned," Kaswan said.
The police are yet to ascertain as to why he took the drastic step. The case is being investigated from all angles, Kaswan added.
Police said no suicide note has been recovered till now and Sandeep's phone call details and social media activity are being examined. His friends, roommates, and classmates are also being questioned to determine the reason behind his death, police said.
Meanwhile, Sandeep's family members arrived in Hanumangarh from Kotputli and the body was handed over to them after post-mortem. The news of their son's death has left the family heartbroken and they said that Sandeep had never mentioned anything to them about being in problem.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation – 04424640050 (available 24x7) – or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
Also Read: