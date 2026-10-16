'I Love You Dad, Mom': Third-Year B Tech Student Dies After Falling From University Hostel In Bengaluru
A student from Andhra Pradesh allegedly died by suicide at her university hostel in Bengaluru
Published : October 16, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 20-year-old B Tech student died after falling from the sixth floor of a hostel building on the campus of a private university near Nagadenahalli in Doddaballapur taluk of Bengaluru Rural district on Thursday night, police said.
The deceased, identified as Varshitha, an original resident of Andhra Pradesh, was a third-year student.
Varshitha reportedly sent messages to her parents on her mobile phone saying, "I love you Dad. I love you Mom".
Suicide is suspected, but the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, police said.
Sources indicate she had been experiencing mental health problems over the last few months and was also undergoing treatment. She had reportedly not eaten the previous two days.
Upon receiving information, a team from the Doddaballapur Rural police station visited the scene to conduct a probe.
Further investigation is underway, police said.
"The body has been sent for a post-mortem. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student's death. The family of the deceased has been informed. The cause of death will be determined following the post-mortem report and the ongoing investigation," Doddaballapur Rural Police Inspector M B Naveen Kumar said.
(With ANI inputs)
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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