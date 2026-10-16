ETV Bharat / state

'I Love You Dad, Mom': Third-Year B Tech Student Dies After Falling From University Hostel In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old B Tech student died after falling from the sixth floor of a hostel building on the campus of a private university near Nagadenahalli in Doddaballapur taluk of Bengaluru Rural district on Thursday night, police said.

The deceased, identified as Varshitha, an original resident of Andhra Pradesh, was a third-year student.

Varshitha reportedly sent messages to her parents on her mobile phone saying, "I love you Dad. I love you Mom".

Suicide is suspected, but the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Sources indicate she had been experiencing mental health problems over the last few months and was also undergoing treatment. She had reportedly not eaten the previous two days.

Upon receiving information, a team from the Doddaballapur Rural police station visited the scene to conduct a probe.