ETV Bharat / state

Third-party Private Auditors For Fire NOCs: Not A Single Applicant Meets Criteria, Delhi Fire Dept Seeks Extension Of Old System

The processing of hundreds of applications for new NOCs and renewals has come to a standstill in the capital. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A major administrative deadlock has arisen regarding the implementation of the “Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025”. These rules were introduced to bolster safety in high-rise buildings, educational institutions, hospitals, and commercial complexes across the capital while also aiming to make the ‘fire NOC’ process transparent.

According to a gazette notification issued on May 26, 2026, a new system was scheduled to take effect on August 24, under which third-party private auditors (private engineers/firms) would conduct fire safety audits and issue NOCs.

However, according to A K Malik, Chief Fire Officer of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), not a single entity out of the approximately 30 private applicants seeking empanelment under this system met the prescribed technical standards and eligibility criteria. As a result, following the lapse of the August 24 deadline, the processing of hundreds of applications for new NOCs (Fire Safety Certificates - FSC) and renewals has come to a standstill.

To address this administrative crisis, the Fire Department has written to the Delhi Government recommending a three-month extension of the old system, allowing time to issue a fresh advertisement and empanel eligible agencies.

The old rules dating back to 2010 were plagued by issues like red tape, corruption, and delays in inspections. Drawing lessons from fire tragedies — such as those at Uphaar Cinema, Anaj Mandi, Mundka, and the newborn care hospital in Vivek Vihar — the Home Department of the Delhi Government formulated new rules grounded in technology and transparency.

Integrating the private sector had become essential due to the limitations of the government machinery within the fire service. According to the Delhi Master Plan 2021, the city should have at least 120 fire stations. However, only 71 active fire stations are currently operational. There remains a shortfall of 49 fire stations.

While Delhi's fire safety requirements call for over 12,000 operational staff, the department currently has only 2,480 personnel deployed. Due to this shortage of approximately 9,600 personnel, it had become impossible for the government machinery to conduct timely physical inspections of lakhs of buildings.

Under the Seventh Schedule (Rule 35) of the notification, extremely rigorous technical standards and experience requirements were set for private auditors — criteria that none of the applicants could meet.

• Level 1 Auditor (low/medium-risk premises under 15 metres in height): BE/BTech (Fire/Fire Safety); or a bachelor's degree plus the Sub-Officer Course from NFSC Nagpur or graduateship from IFE (India/UK); or BE/BTech/BArch in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Architecture plus a PG Diploma in Fire and Life Safety Audit. Additionally, a minimum of one year of experience is required for BE (Fire) holders while at least three years of experience in the relevant field is required for other qualifications.

• Level 2 Auditor (buildings under 15 metres in height): 2 years of experience as an L-1 Auditor; or BSc (PCM) plus the NFSC Sub-Officer Course and 3 years of experience; or a bachelor's degree plus the Station/Divisional Officer Course from NFSC and 4 years of relevant experience.

• Level 3 Auditor (Skyscrapers, highly sensitive, and high-risk premises): The highest level of expertise is mandatory for premises such as multiplexes, super-specialty hospitals, and hazardous storage facilities.