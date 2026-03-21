ETV Bharat / state

Third Parties Can't File Special Appeals In Service-Related Disputes On Basis Of Apprehensions: HC

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has ruled that third parties have no right to file special appeals in service-related disputes merely on the basis of apprehensions or indirect impact. The Lucknow bench of the court has also clarified that only a person who is genuinely aggrieved and whose legal rights are directly affected can maintain such an appeal.

A bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Jaspreet Singh delivered the judgment on Friday, dismissing a special appeal filed by Neeraj Kumar Singh. The appeal had challenged an order of a single-judge bench that had reinstated an employee of the King George's Medical University (KGMU).

The KGMU employee's service was terminated, but the single-judge bench of the court quashed the termination and ordered reinstatement on a writ petition filed by the employee.

Subsequently, Singh, another KGMU employee, filed a special appeal against the single-bench verdict, contending that the reinstatement was contrary to rules and would adversely affect his chances of promotion.