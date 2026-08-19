ETV Bharat / state

Third Associate Of Arrested 'ISI Agent' Nabbed From Hooghly

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police on Wednesday arrested the third associate of Pakistani national Rana Rauf alias Wahab Alam, an alleged agent of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), who was nabbed recently.

He had been absconding since the arrest of Alam and was tracked down in Hooghly's Rishra, from where he was arrested. The accused has been identified as Zafar Sams alias Sunny, a resident of Topsia in the East Kolkata area. However, the police have not disclosed the time of his arrest and other relevant details.

Sunny is being thoroughly interrogated to get details of his involvement in Alam's activities. "We believe Sunny played a role in strengthening the sleeper cell or network that Alam was forming to smuggle secret information from India out to ISI," a police officer said.

Rana was arrested in early August from Habra in North 24 Parganas district. Investigators claim he entered India via Kathmandu in 2012 and established a base in Kolkata, where he had been living for several years under a fake identity.

"He was trying to gather sensitive information regarding the Army and national security. Alongside, he was trying to recruit others into his network to procure necessary data," an STF official said.

Investigators are examining the nature of the information Rana collected, where it was being transmitted, and whether there were direct links to individuals or organisations in Pakistan or other countries. He planned to cross into Bangladesh via the Petrapole border.