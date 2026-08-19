Third Associate Of Arrested 'ISI Agent' Nabbed From Hooghly
Zafar Sams, alias Sunny, played a role in strengthening the sleeper cell that Wahab Alam was forming to smuggle secret information from India to ISI
Published : August 19, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police on Wednesday arrested the third associate of Pakistani national Rana Rauf alias Wahab Alam, an alleged agent of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), who was nabbed recently.
He had been absconding since the arrest of Alam and was tracked down in Hooghly's Rishra, from where he was arrested. The accused has been identified as Zafar Sams alias Sunny, a resident of Topsia in the East Kolkata area. However, the police have not disclosed the time of his arrest and other relevant details.
Sunny is being thoroughly interrogated to get details of his involvement in Alam's activities. "We believe Sunny played a role in strengthening the sleeper cell or network that Alam was forming to smuggle secret information from India out to ISI," a police officer said.
Rana was arrested in early August from Habra in North 24 Parganas district. Investigators claim he entered India via Kathmandu in 2012 and established a base in Kolkata, where he had been living for several years under a fake identity.
"He was trying to gather sensitive information regarding the Army and national security. Alongside, he was trying to recruit others into his network to procure necessary data," an STF official said.
Investigators are examining the nature of the information Rana collected, where it was being transmitted, and whether there were direct links to individuals or organisations in Pakistan or other countries. He planned to cross into Bangladesh via the Petrapole border.
Two days ago, Imran Hosain, an associate of Alam, was arrested by STF from his residence in Topsia, while the first associate, Mohammad Izaz, was also arrested in the same locality of Topsia.
Alam used to stay at Izaz's residence, and the latter was instrumental in arranging Indian identity documents for him. Interrogating Alam, Izaz and Imran separately and together led the STF to Sunny.
On the eve of Independence Day, three suspected Pakistani spies were nabbed from the Sahebganj area of Cooch Behar on the India-Bangladesh border. The trio have been identified as Rashidul Haque, Nur Nasiruddin Ali and Shafiqul Islam.
Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started collecting information about Alam. The move came after the preliminary investigation by the STF revealed Alam’s alleged links with Pakistan's spy agency, ISI.
The NIA has contacted the Bengal STF to obtain details of the investigation and the information gathered so far. It will interrogate Alam and Izaz, and, if necessary, Hosaain and the other three arrested from Cooch Behar.
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