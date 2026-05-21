Third Arrest In Jodhpur Sisters Suicide-Gangrape Case
Earlier on Tuesday, the National Commission for Women sought a detailed action taken report from the government within seven days.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Jodhpur: A third person has been arrested in connection with the alleged prolonged gangrape, blackmail, sexual exploitation and subsequent suicides of two sisters in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district on Thursday.
Jodhpur Rural Superintendent of Police, P D Nitya, said that the third accused has been identified as Hanumanram, son of Chetanram and a resident of Puniya Ki Basni. Two accused, Mahipal and Gopal, have already been arrested amid mounting outrage over claims that authorities ignored repeated complaints filed by the victims.
According to the police, the three arrested accused are among eight booked in the case based on a complaint lodged by the victims' brother. The three arrests have been made after questioning 15 people, police said adding that searches are underway to trace the remaining accused.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Bhopal Singh Lakhawat said those arrested are being interrogated and the probe has been intensified.
The SP has transferred the case from the Bhopalgarh Circle Officer to Additional SP Raghunath Garg, who is currently conducting an inquiry based on the complaints received.
Notably, the younger sister, who died by suicide by jumping atop a water tank on May 15, had named eight accused in her complaint filed on April 11. She had alleged that her elder sister died by suicide on March 20 because the accused were blackmailing her after sexually abusing and extorting her for four years. These same accused had gangraped the complainant as well, she had alleged.
Meanwhile, taking suo motu cognisance of the case, the National Commission for Women on Tuesday sought a report from the chief secretary and the director general of police within seven days. The commission has specifically sought information regarding the action taken against police personnel who failed to initiate proceedings in the case, despite having received a formal complaint.
Rural S P PD Nitya has also initiated an inquiry against the former investigating officer, Bhuraram Khileri, and the Station House Officer, Lakharam, in connection with the case.
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