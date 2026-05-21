ETV Bharat / state

Third Arrest In Jodhpur Sisters Suicide-Gangrape Case

The case has been transferred from Bhopalgarh Circle Officer to Additional SP Raghunath Garg ( ETV Bharat )

Jodhpur: A third person has been arrested in connection with the alleged prolonged gangrape, blackmail, sexual exploitation and subsequent suicides of two sisters in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district on Thursday.

Jodhpur Rural Superintendent of Police, P D Nitya, said that the third accused has been identified as Hanumanram, son of Chetanram and a resident of Puniya Ki Basni. Two accused, Mahipal and Gopal, have already been arrested amid mounting outrage over claims that authorities ignored repeated complaints filed by the victims.

According to the police, the three arrested accused are among eight booked in the case based on a complaint lodged by the victims' brother. The three arrests have been made after questioning 15 people, police said adding that searches are underway to trace the remaining accused.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Bhopal Singh Lakhawat said those arrested are being interrogated and the probe has been intensified.