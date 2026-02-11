Third Accused Arrested In Uttarakhand Woman's Gangrape Case Involving Drugged Drink
Uttarakhand police arrest the third accused in the Roorkee gangrape case, where the woman was drugged and assaulted.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
Roorkee: Uttarakhand Police have arrested a third accused in the alleged gangrape of a woman in the Roorkee area of Haridwar district, where she was given drug-laced cold drinks. He was produced before the court and sent to prison.
Two more individuals have already been jailed in connection with the case filed based on the victim’s complaint.
According to the police, the victim named three accused, Meharban, Saddam, and Imran, all residents of Jaurasi (Roorkee), in her complaint registered at the Roorkee Kotwali police station.
“The woman’s husband works at a brick kiln and had gone to Kotdwar for work about six months ago. One of the accused, Meharban, son of Maqsood, had come to her house and offered her a cold drink, which had been laced with some intoxicant. After drinking the drink, she became unconscious,” police said, citing the complaint.
The woman alleged that during this time, Meharban called two of his friends, Saddam and Imran, and raped her. They also allegedly made an obscene video of her during the criminal act.
“One of the accused repeatedly raped her, threatening to make the obscene video viral. When she became distressed, she refused to listen to him, and Meharban then shared the video online. When the woman learnt of this, she was devastated and filed a complaint,” police said.
Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under the relevant sections and began searching for the accused. Recognising the seriousness of the matter, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramod Dobal immediately ordered the accused's arrest. Following this, the Roorkee Police Station formed a special police team, which began a thorough investigation.
Also Read