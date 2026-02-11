ETV Bharat / state

Third Accused Arrested In Uttarakhand Woman's Gangrape Case Involving Drugged Drink

Roorkee: Uttarakhand Police have arrested a third accused in the alleged gangrape of a woman in the Roorkee area of Haridwar district, where she was given drug-laced cold drinks. He was produced before the court and sent to prison.

Two more individuals have already been jailed in connection with the case filed based on the victim’s complaint.

According to the police, the victim named three accused, Meharban, Saddam, and Imran, all residents of Jaurasi (Roorkee), in her complaint registered at the Roorkee Kotwali police station.

“The woman’s husband works at a brick kiln and had gone to Kotdwar for work about six months ago. One of the accused, Meharban, son of Maqsood, had come to her house and offered her a cold drink, which had been laced with some intoxicant. After drinking the drink, she became unconscious,” police said, citing the complaint.