IISc Confers Degrees On 1570 Students During Convocation 2026
Soumya Swaminathan reminded graduates that they are entering a world shaped by rapid advances in AI, climate change and emerging technologies.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) conferred degrees on 1,570 students during its Convocation 2026, held at the JN Tata Auditorium on Friday for graduates of the 2025-26 academic year. The ceremony was attended by Senapathy "Kris" Gopalakrishnan, Chair of the IISc Council, as the Guest of Honour, while Soumya Swaminathan, Chair of the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, addressed the gathering virtually as the Chief Guest.
A total of 1,452 PhD and Master's students and 118 undergraduate students received their degrees. The institute also honoured 83 students with medals for outstanding academic performance. Since its establishment in 1909, IISc has produced more than 34,000 graduates.
Addressing the graduating class, Soumya Swaminathan described the convocation as more than a degree-awarding ceremony. "It is society expressing its confidence in you," she said, adding that while a degree reflects what students have learned, "your conduct in the years ahead will determine whether you have earned the tradition."
She reminded graduates that they are entering a world shaped by rapid advances in artificial intelligence, climate change and emerging technologies, each presenting both opportunities and ethical challenges. "Scientific advances without ethical judgment can widen inequalities instead of narrowing them," she said. Urging graduates to carry their education with a sense of responsibility, she added, "The world does not necessarily need more information. It needs more wisdom, technology guided by humanity, and scientists who are trusted."
She expressed confidence that the Class of 2026 would be remembered not only for its academic excellence but also for its compassion, empathy and commitment to building a sustainable, healthy and equitable future.
In his address, Senapathy "Kris" Gopalakrishnan said science can explain what humanity can do, but values and ethics determine what it should do. He urged graduates to remain curious, courageous and generous throughout their careers.
"Do not become prisoners of your own expertise. Stay intellectually humble and keep questioning established assumptions," he said. Encouraging students to accept failure as part of discovery, he also stressed the importance of mentoring others, sharing credit and communicating science in a language ordinary people can understand. "Today you receive a degree. Tomorrow you begin earning a reputation," he told the graduates.
ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan highlighted IISc's contributions to India's space programme and spoke about future milestones in space exploration, including the Gaganyaan programme. He said there are abundant opportunities across the science and technology sectors for young professionals to contribute to India's development.
Calling on graduates to remember their country, villages and parents, he urged them to use their knowledge for national progress and global peace. Congratulating the students, he advised them to maintain a healthy balance between their professional and personal lives while continuing to care for their families.
'The gruaduates studied and earned degrees at IISc included PhD and Integrated PhD programmes across multiple disciplines, along with a wide range of postgraduate programmes, including MTech, Joint MTech, MTech (Online), MTech (Research), MDes, Management, MS, MEngg, MSc in Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences and Physics, besides undergraduate programmes leading to Bachelor of Science (Research) and Bachelor of Technology degrees.
Read More