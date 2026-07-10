ETV Bharat / state

IISc Confers Degrees On 1570 Students During Convocation 2026

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) conferred degrees on 1,570 students during its Convocation 2026, held at the JN Tata Auditorium on Friday for graduates of the 2025-26 academic year. The ceremony was attended by Senapathy "Kris" Gopalakrishnan, Chair of the IISc Council, as the Guest of Honour, while Soumya Swaminathan, Chair of the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, addressed the gathering virtually as the Chief Guest.

A total of 1,452 PhD and Master's students and 118 undergraduate students received their degrees. The institute also honoured 83 students with medals for outstanding academic performance. Since its establishment in 1909, IISc has produced more than 34,000 graduates.

Indian Institute of Science's Convocation 2026 (ETV Bharat)

Addressing the graduating class, Soumya Swaminathan described the convocation as more than a degree-awarding ceremony. "It is society expressing its confidence in you," she said, adding that while a degree reflects what students have learned, "your conduct in the years ahead will determine whether you have earned the tradition."

She reminded graduates that they are entering a world shaped by rapid advances in artificial intelligence, climate change and emerging technologies, each presenting both opportunities and ethical challenges. "Scientific advances without ethical judgment can widen inequalities instead of narrowing them," she said. Urging graduates to carry their education with a sense of responsibility, she added, "The world does not necessarily need more information. It needs more wisdom, technology guided by humanity, and scientists who are trusted."

She expressed confidence that the Class of 2026 would be remembered not only for its academic excellence but also for its compassion, empathy and commitment to building a sustainable, healthy and equitable future.