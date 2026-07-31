Belly First: Thieves Cook Omelette Before Robbing Home In Rajasthan’s Jhalawar
The miscreants broke into an empty house and made off with valuables worth lakhs, but before committing the theft, they cooked and ate omelettes.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Jhalawar: In a bizarre theft incident that came to light on Friday, robbers leisurely cooked and ate omelettes made from 14 eggs in Mahakal Colony in Pachpahar Tehsil under the Bhawanimandi police station limits of Rajasthan, police said.
The miscreants broke into an empty house and made off with valuables worth lakhs, but before committing the theft, they cooked and ate omelettes made from 14 eggs using the kitchen's spices.
According to Pramod Kumar, Station House Officer, Bhawanimandi Police Station, Harjeet Singh, alias Tillu Sardar, a resident of Mahakal Colony, was in Mumbai with his family for cancer treatment when the miscreants targeted his vacant home. “The thieves broke the lock on the main door, entered the house, and headed straight to the kitchen, where they prepared and consumed an omelette using 14 eggs,” he said.
“Subsequently, they ransacked the house, stealing an LED TV, cash, and jewellery before fleeing. Neighbours alerted the police immediately upon noticing the broken lock,” the police officer added.
Kumar added that upon receiving information, the police arrived at the crime scene and initiated inspection. He said that since the affected family is currently in Mumbai, an exact assessment of the stolen items and the total loss has not yet been possible; full details will only be available once the family returns.
“Although a private security guard was deployed in the colony, the miscreants managed to enter the house by distracting him. Currently, the police are examining footage from nearby CCTV cameras and questioning suspects,” the police officer added. A case has been registered against unknown miscreants, and a search operation is underway.
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