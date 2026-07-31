ETV Bharat / state

Belly First: Thieves Cook Omelette Before Robbing Home In Rajasthan’s Jhalawar

Jhalawar: In a bizarre theft incident that came to light on Friday, robbers leisurely cooked and ate omelettes made from 14 eggs in Mahakal Colony in Pachpahar Tehsil under the Bhawanimandi police station limits of Rajasthan, police said.

The miscreants broke into an empty house and made off with valuables worth lakhs, but before committing the theft, they cooked and ate omelettes made from 14 eggs using the kitchen's spices.

According to Pramod Kumar, Station House Officer, Bhawanimandi Police Station, Harjeet Singh, alias Tillu Sardar, a resident of Mahakal Colony, was in Mumbai with his family for cancer treatment when the miscreants targeted his vacant home. “The thieves broke the lock on the main door, entered the house, and headed straight to the kitchen, where they prepared and consumed an omelette using 14 eggs,” he said.