ETV Bharat / state

Watch: Thief Gets Stuck In Grill While Attempting To Burgle NRI's House In Gujarat

The video of the entire incident is being widely shared on social media. In the viral video, the man, whose identity was not immediately known, is seen entangled between the steel grill. He is seen trying hard to free himself without success.

Surat: In an interesting turn of events, a thief, trying to burgle a locked house of a non-resident Indian (NRI), had to face an embarrassing situation after he was trapped in the security grill of the building in Gujarat's Surat.

A crowd of onlookers gathered around him. In the video, people are seen beating the man—whom they considered a thief—with sticks and rods. Passersby also stopped their vehicles to watch the dramatic scene.

After the video went viral, Kapodara police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Kapodara Police Inspector (PI) M.R. Solanki said that the video is from Nana Varachha's Rajaramnagar Society and preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident took place about ten days ago. No official complaint was lodged with the police at the time of the incident, he said.

Thief Gets Stuck In Grill While Attempting To Burgle NRI's House In Gujarat (Screengrab)

The man has not been identified yet and his true intentions are being investigated.

It is understood that the Kapodara police also contacted the owner of the house, Kishorebhai, who currently lives in America. He told the police that his house in Nana Varachha was closed for a long time. There was no theft in the house and no cash or valuables were kept inside, he said. The police are carrying forward the investigation of the incident on the basis of the viral video.