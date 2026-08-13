ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Thief Enters House To Steal, Falls Asleep While Owners Are Inside

Hyderabad: A would-be burglar who allegedly entered a house with the intention of stealing cash and jewellery ended up falling asleep inside the very same house after consuming alcohol, leaving the occupants stunned when they discovered him the next morning.

The unusual incident was reported from Mustafa Colony in the Pahadi Sharif area of Ranga Reddy district in Telangana. According to the information available, the unidentified man allegedly entered the house during the night intending to steal valuables. However, he was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and eventually fell asleep inside the house without carrying out the theft.

The occupants of the house were also asleep at the time and apparently did not notice the intruder.

The situation came to light the following morning when the family woke up and found the stranger sleeping inside their home. They immediately alerted neighbours and surrounded the man before questioning him.