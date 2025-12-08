Thick Smog For Eight Consecutive Days Has Kept AQI High In Mumbai
Mumbai will get additional permanent air quality monitoring stations at a few places in suburbs
Published : December 8, 2025 at 1:22 PM IST|
Updated : December 8, 2025 at 1:37 PM IST
Mumbai: For the last eight days, there has been a thick smog cloud that has enveloped Mumbai, despite a cool morning breeze. This has also worsened the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai city. This has caused various health issues among citizens. Several monitoring stations in the megacity reported that the air quality was 'unhealthy' on December 8.
The AQI was recorded between 200 and 250; in certain places, it was claimed to have reached 255. After immense outrage due to rising AQI and continuous construction in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has designated a few suburbs that will get five new stations. They are CD Deshmukh Park in Mulund (West), Pramod Mahajan Park in Dadar (West), Aarey-Goregaon (East) and on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar recreation ground in Dahisar East.
Over the past eight days, AQI has fluctuated between 'moderate' and 'unhealthy'. At no time has it touched satisfactory levels. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the weather bureau reported the AQI recordings between 100 to 180, and occasionally surpassing 200.
December 1-3: Most locations had 'moderate' air quality (AQI 100-150).
December 4-5: The temperatures dipped, and there was a slight nip in the air. However, the AQI recorded was 150-180, 'unhealthy'.
December 6: AQI recorded was 150-180. It fluctuated between poor to unhealthy. There was a slight drop in temperature, and low wind was recorded. Some AQI stations reported the AQI in the suburbs around 176.
December 7: The AQI fluctuated between moderate to unhealthy categories, ranging from 158 to 180. On Monday, the AQI was 250 in the morning, with white smog that engulfed the city. The AQI recorded has been 250.
The air is still not healthy and poses a threat to people suffering from respiratory illnesses. Medical professionals have asked citizens to wear masks to protect themselves. In the meantime, BMC continues to undertake the measures it has committed to the Bombay High Court, after an urgent hearing in the last week of November.
This December, the AQI peaked in the first week itself. Compared to this year, the AQI recorded in this period last year was around 120-140; however, it still wasn't healthy.
Chinmay Khanolkar has a startup, Prachinmay Sustainability Consultancy, through which they also conduct research on climate. Khanolkar said, "The weather conditions too are not conducive for clean air. The temperatures are dipping at night, and this prevails till early morning. As a result, the pollutant particles are stuck in the atmosphere."
He said the moisture from the sea, along with smoke from vehicle emissions and dust from construction sites are not helping clear the air in Mumbai. According to their research, vehicular emissions have added to the pollution levels. As per the Particular Matter (PM) levels, the PM2.5 level in Mumbai, based on the average air quality level across the city, is 75 µg/m³. Khanolkar said, "This is worrisome, and citizens have to take care."
