Thick Smog For Eight Consecutive Days Has Kept AQI High In Mumbai

Mumbai: For the last eight days, there has been a thick smog cloud that has enveloped Mumbai, despite a cool morning breeze. This has also worsened the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai city. This has caused various health issues among citizens. Several monitoring stations in the megacity reported that the air quality was 'unhealthy' on December 8.

The AQI was recorded between 200 and 250; in certain places, it was claimed to have reached 255. After immense outrage due to rising AQI and continuous construction in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has designated a few suburbs that will get five new stations. They are CD Deshmukh Park in Mulund (West), Pramod Mahajan Park in Dadar (West), Aarey-Goregaon (East) and on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar recreation ground in Dahisar East.

Over the past eight days, AQI has fluctuated between 'moderate' and 'unhealthy'. At no time has it touched satisfactory levels. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the weather bureau reported the AQI recordings between 100 to 180, and occasionally surpassing 200.

December 1-3: Most locations had 'moderate' air quality (AQI 100-150).

December 4-5: The temperatures dipped, and there was a slight nip in the air. However, the AQI recorded was 150-180, 'unhealthy'.

December 6: AQI recorded was 150-180. It fluctuated between poor to unhealthy. There was a slight drop in temperature, and low wind was recorded. Some AQI stations reported the AQI in the suburbs around 176.