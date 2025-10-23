ETV Bharat / state

Thick Foam Covers Pattinapakkam Beach After Excess Water Released From Chembarambakkam Lake

Chennai: As heavy rains abated and excess water released from the Chembarambakkam lake mixed with the garbage accumulated on the way into the sea, thick white foam covered the beach off Pattinapakkam in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu has witnessed heavy rainfall as the northeast monsoon, which set in on October 16, has been active across the northern coastal districts for several days now. The Meteorological Department has also announced that there is a possibility of rain in various places in the state till October 27.

Widespread rain has been witnessed across Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, and Thanjavur districts over the last two days. Due to heavy rains in the Kanchipuram region and continuous water inflow, the Chembarambakkam Lake is rapidly filling up. Chembarambakkam Lake, one of the main sources of drinking water for Chennai, has a full capacity of 3,645 million cubic feet and a height of 24 feet.

As of today, the lake's water level stands at 21 feet, holding 2,815 million cubic feet of water. Currently, the inflow into the lake is 2,220 cubic feet per second, and 500 cubic feet per second are being released to ensure the safety of the reservoir. The surplus water flows through Anakaputhur, Manapakkam, Thirumudivakkam, Guindy, Saidapet, Kotturpuram, and Adyar before merging with the sea. However, the waste that has accumulated for months along the water's path decomposes into toxic substances.

This waste is also carried away and mixed with the seawater, turning the Pattinapakkam beach into a foamy stretch. The foam extends from Pattinapakkam to Srinivasapuram, with garbage scattered across the beach.