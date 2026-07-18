ETV Bharat / state

‘They Won’t Come Back To Power For Next 25 Years’: Sai Govt Defeats No-trust Motion After More Than 13-hour Debate

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Chhattisgarh Assembly. ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: The Vishnu Deo Sai government defeated the Congress's no-confidence motion in the Chhattisgarh Assembly in the wee hours of Saturday, following a debate that lasted 13 and a half hours and witnessed intense clashes over governance, corruption, and law and order issues.

The five-day monsoon session concluded with a voice vote defeating the motion, as the treasury benches fended off the Opposition party's 136-point chargesheet alleging the government's failures towards farmers, tribals, youth and women.

The debate on the motion continued until 2:36 AM. Around 18 MLAs from both the ruling party and the Opposition participated in the discussion.

After the debate on the no-confidence motion, CM Sai told reporters, "It appeared that they brought the motion out of compulsion simply because the two-and-a-half-year mark had passed. We seized the opportunity to present the achievements of these two-and-a-half years to the entire House. Undoubtedly, the discussion on this motion will convey the Congress party's failures and the government's achievements to the public."

Sai noted that during the Congress regime, there had been talk of splitting the Chief Minister's term into two halves of two-and-a-half years each. The understanding was that Bhupesh Baghel would serve as chief minister for the first half, followed by T S Singh Deo for the second.

“However, T S Baba never got the opportunity while the incumbent Chief Minister kept making trips to Delhi to save his chair. Maharaja T S Singh Deo also frequently visited Delhi in pursuit of the Chief Minister's post. This internal power struggle persisted for five years, and the people of Chhattisgarh had to bear the consequences," Sai said.

The CM remarked that having suffered for five years during the recent term, the people of the state are unlikely to bring Congress back to power for the next 25 years.

In the House, the Congress opened the attack by tabling a 136-point chargesheet, alleging that the BJP government had failed farmers, tribals, youth and women during its two-and-a-half years in office.

Replying to the debate, Sai questioned whether the motion was directed against the three crore people of Chhattisgarh who elected the BJP to power in 2023 and subsequently backed the party in Lok Sabha and local body elections.

"Perhaps they cannot digest the fact that the son of a tribal farmer from a village is today the chief minister," he said.

He accused the Congress of using tribals as a vote bank during its decades in power at the Centre and in various states, claiming that it was the BJP that had given the community respect and representation.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP will win more than 70 seats in the next Assembly elections.

Asserting that his government’s words and actions are consistent, Sai highlighted its achievements, including the procurement of paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal for 25 lakh farmers, the disbursement of Rs 3,716 crore in pending bonuses, the doubling of irrigation capacity and administrative approval for projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore.

He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and state security forces for driving Maoists out of Bastar, and said his government was committed to the region's development.