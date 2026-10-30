Thevar Jayanthi: Vijay Pays Tribute In Chennai; Vice President, Stalin And Other Leaders Visit Pasumpon
Vijay skips annual Guru Puja at Pasumpon, pays floral tributes in Nandanam; over 10,000 police personnel deployed for security, holiday for 100 schools in Ramanathapuram.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST|
Updated : October 30, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Chennai/Ramanathapuram: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday paid floral tributes to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar in Chennai, skipping the annual Guru Puja at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district, where Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Governor Rajendra V Arlekar and leaders of various political parties gathered to honour the freedom fighter and spiritual leader on his 119th birth anniversary.
Vijay garlanded Thevar's statue at Nandanam in Chennai on the occasion of Thevar Jayanthi and the 64th Guru Puja on Friday. His decision not to visit Pasumpon came after State Energy Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar had announced that the Chief Minister would not attend the ceremony this year.
Following Vijay, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J C T Prabhakar and ministers K A Sengottaiyan, N Anand, Adhav Arjuna, P Venkatramanan, Rajmohan, N Marie Wilson, A Vijay Thamizhan Parthiban, K Vignesh and Srinath also paid floral tributes to Thevar's portrait at the venue.
Vice President, Governor pay respects at Pasumpon
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan arrived at Pasumpon, near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district, by an Indian Army helicopter on Friday morning and paid homage at Thevar's memorial. Governor Arlekar accompanied him and also offered floral tributes.
Speaking to reporters, the Vice President recalled Thevar's contribution to society and the freedom struggle, as well as his association with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
He said Thevar had dedicated his life to India's national resurgence and spiritual awakening, adding that preserving the ideals of nationalism and divinity championed by the leader was the most fitting tribute to his legacy.
Stalin Visits Pasumpon, Slams TVK Government
Main opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin also visited Pasumpon and paid floral tributes at Thevar's memorial. Former minister Thangam Thennarasu and other party leaders accompanied him.
Speaking to reporters, Stalin recalled that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had organised Thevar's birth centenary celebrations and that successive DMK governments had introduced several initiatives to honour his legacy.
He also criticised the present TVK government, alleging public dissatisfaction over rising prices, law and order, sexual offences, prison escapes and women's safety.
Vaiko Defends CM's Decision
MDMK (Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) general secretary Vaiko participated in the Guru Puja and paid floral tributes at the memorial.
He said he had visited Pasumpon almost every year, except during four years when he was in prison. Vaiko also recalled that he was among the first political leaders from outside Thevar's community to visit the memorial and pay homage.
Commenting on Vijay's absence, Vaiko suggested that the Chief Minister might have decided against attending because of concerns over overcrowding and public safety.
Describing Thevar as a national leader whose legacy transcended community boundaries, Vaiko said he deserved respect from people of all communities.
EPS, Seeman And Other Leaders Pay Tribute
All India Anna DMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also visited Pasumpon and paid floral tributes at the memorial.
Earlier, Stalin, Palaniswami, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman and Vaiko had also paid homage to Thevar's statue at Goripalayam in Madurai. Leaders also offered tributes to the Maruthu Pandiyar brothers in the Teppakulam area.
10,000 TN Cops Deployed, Holiday For Over 100 Schools
Elaborate security arrangements were made for the annual event, with more than 10,000 police personnel deployed across Pasumpon and surrounding areas in Ramanathapuram district.
Ministers, political leaders, MLAs and thousands of members of the public attended the commemoration. Authorities imposed traffic restrictions, designated routes for vehicles and prohibited the use of hired vehicles to regulate the movement of visitors.
A holiday was also declared for 103 schools across Ramanathapuram district on Friday in view of Thevar Jayanthi and the 64th Guru Puja celebrations
A Legacy Of Nationalism And Spirituality
Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar was a prominent freedom fighter, spiritual leader and political figure who served as the Tamil Nadu president and national vice-president of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB). Associated with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he played an important role in the party's growth and was elected to Parliament three times.
His birth anniversary and Guru Puja continue to draw political leaders and thousands of followers to Pasumpon every year, making the occasion an important event in Tamil Nadu's political and social calendar.
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