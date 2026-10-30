ETV Bharat / state

Thevar Jayanthi: Vijay Pays Tribute In Chennai; Vice President, Stalin And Other Leaders Visit Pasumpon

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan paying homage at Thevar's memorial along with Tamil Nadu Governor Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Pasumpon, near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district, on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai/Ramanathapuram: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday paid floral tributes to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar in Chennai, skipping the annual Guru Puja at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district, where Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Governor Rajendra V Arlekar and leaders of various political parties gathered to honour the freedom fighter and spiritual leader on his 119th birth anniversary.

Vijay garlanded Thevar's statue at Nandanam in Chennai on the occasion of Thevar Jayanthi and the 64th Guru Puja on Friday. His decision not to visit Pasumpon came after State Energy Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar had announced that the Chief Minister would not attend the ceremony this year.

Following Vijay, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J C T Prabhakar and ministers K A Sengottaiyan, N Anand, Adhav Arjuna, P Venkatramanan, Rajmohan, N Marie Wilson, A Vijay Thamizhan Parthiban, K Vignesh and Srinath also paid floral tributes to Thevar's portrait at the venue.

Vice President, Governor pay respects at Pasumpon

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan arrived at Pasumpon, near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district, by an Indian Army helicopter on Friday morning and paid homage at Thevar's memorial. Governor Arlekar accompanied him and also offered floral tributes.

Speaking to reporters, the Vice President recalled Thevar's contribution to society and the freedom struggle, as well as his association with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

He said Thevar had dedicated his life to India's national resurgence and spiritual awakening, adding that preserving the ideals of nationalism and divinity championed by the leader was the most fitting tribute to his legacy.

Stalin Visits Pasumpon, Slams TVK Government

Main opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin also visited Pasumpon and paid floral tributes at Thevar's memorial. Former minister Thangam Thennarasu and other party leaders accompanied him.

Speaking to reporters, Stalin recalled that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had organised Thevar's birth centenary celebrations and that successive DMK governments had introduced several initiatives to honour his legacy.

He also criticised the present TVK government, alleging public dissatisfaction over rising prices, law and order, sexual offences, prison escapes and women's safety.

Vaiko Defends CM's Decision

MDMK (Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) general secretary Vaiko participated in the Guru Puja and paid floral tributes at the memorial.

He said he had visited Pasumpon almost every year, except during four years when he was in prison. Vaiko also recalled that he was among the first political leaders from outside Thevar's community to visit the memorial and pay homage.

Commenting on Vijay's absence, Vaiko suggested that the Chief Minister might have decided against attending because of concerns over overcrowding and public safety.