'There Are No Bangladeshis In India; Muslims Are Being Called So': Asaduddin Owaisi
Asaduddin Owaisi was speaking during a campaign rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Voting for 29 Municipal Corporation elections will take place on January 15, 2026.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST|
Updated : January 13, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Chhatrapatil Sambhajinagar: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi harshly denounced the Mahayuti agenda of pushing a Hindutva nation.
"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is getting ready to impose Hindutva in India, and that individuals are being referred to as Bangladeshis only because they practice Islam," alleged Owaisi during a municipal election campaign in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday night.
He told the people attending the rally that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has equipped the Election Commission of India (ECI) to question the nationality of citizens. "PM Modi has told the ECI to ask if you are citizens of this country," alleged Owaisi.
He gave the example of what he terms double talk by the BJP. "In Hindu temples, only Hindus could become members, and in Muslim religious places, only Muslims could be members, but now they have brought in a new law whereby non-Muslims can also become members in Muslim religious places," alleged Owaisi.
Owaisi has also raised doubts regarding the intent of undertaking the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of all electoral rolls. He alleged that it is being misused by the administration to harass citizens. "This SIR has not yet been carried out in Maharashtra. The State Election Commission in Goa has given a notice to a former legislator asking him to provide proof of his Indian citizenship," alleged Owaisi.
He urged all Muslims to unite and said, "We cannot vote for those who take away our mosques and dargahs." Owaisi urged the people to vote for all AIMIM candidates, who are contesting the polls.
He alleged, "Though there is an effort to undermine my party's position in Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), it will not be compromised."
He also spoke to party leaders who were upset, stating that some had come to him with tears in their eyes since they had not received a nomination. However, he assured them that they would be granted responsibility within the party.
