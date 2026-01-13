ETV Bharat / state

'There Are No Bangladeshis In India; Muslims Are Being Called So': Asaduddin Owaisi

FILE- Asaduddin Owaisi ( IANS )

Chhatrapatil Sambhajinagar: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi harshly denounced the Mahayuti agenda of pushing a Hindutva nation. "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is getting ready to impose Hindutva in India, and that individuals are being referred to as Bangladeshis only because they practice Islam," alleged Owaisi during a municipal election campaign in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday night. He told the people attending the rally that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has equipped the Election Commission of India (ECI) to question the nationality of citizens. "PM Modi has told the ECI to ask if you are citizens of this country," alleged Owaisi. He gave the example of what he terms double talk by the BJP. "In Hindu temples, only Hindus could become members, and in Muslim religious places, only Muslims could be members, but now they have brought in a new law whereby non-Muslims can also become members in Muslim religious places," alleged Owaisi.