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'Thenisai Thendral' Deva, Who Took Chennai's Gaana Tradition To Tamil Cinema, Dies At 75

Over a career spanning nearly four decades, Deva composed music for more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

DEVA PASSES AWAY IN CHENNAI AT 75 MUSIC COMPOSER FOR 400 FILMS TAMIL TELUGU KANNADA MALAYALAM RAJNIKANTH SUPERSTAR TITLE CARD
While his lively Gaana numbers became his trademark, Deva was equally known for romantic melodies, folk-inspired compositions and his own singing (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 17, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Chennai: Veteran Tamil film music composer and singer Deva, popularly known as ‘Thenisai Thendral’ (the breeze of sweet music), died at a private hospital here on Saturday. He was 75.

Deva was admitted to Surya Hospital in Kodambakkam at around 8.30 AM after developing health complications. He died despite treatment, according to industry sources. He had undergone bypass surgery nearly a decade ago.

Over a career spanning nearly four decades, Deva composed music for more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

He carved out a distinctive place in Tamil film music by bringing Chennai’s popular Gaana tradition (Madras Bashai which blends Urdu, English, another southern states languages) into mainstream cinema, creating a musical identity of his own at a time when composers Ilaiyaraaja and A R Rahman dominated the industry.

His music became closely associated with several major commercial successes, particularly Rajinikanth-starrers 'Annamalai' (1992), 'Baashha' (1995) and 'Arunachalam' (1997). The energetic background score accompanying Rajinikanth’s ‘Superstar’ title card became one of Deva’s most recognisable musical signatures, continuing to feature in the actor’s films, including 'Jailer 2' which was released on Wednesday (October 15).

DEVA PASSES AWAY IN CHENNAI AT 75 MUSIC COMPOSER FOR 400 FILMS TAMIL TELUGU KANNADA MALAYALAM RAJNIKANTH SUPERSTAR TITLE CARD
While his lively Gaana numbers became his trademark, Deva was equally known for romantic melodies, folk-inspired compositions and his own singing (ETV Bharat)

Deva also composed memorable soundtracks for Kamal Haasan’s 'Pammal K Sambandam' and 'Panchathanthiram'. His other notable works included Ajith Kumar’s 'Aasai', 'Kadhal Kottai', 'Kadhal Mannan', 'Vaali' and 'Citizen', besides Vijay-starrers 'Kushi', 'Nerrukku Ner' and 'Minsara Kanna'.

While his lively Gaana numbers became his trademark, Deva was equally known for romantic melodies, folk-inspired compositions and his own singing. His music helped bring the everyday experiences, humour and energy of Chennai’s working-class neighbourhoods and youth culture to a wider film audience.

Deva made his Tamil cinema debut in the 1980s and went on to become one of the most prolific composers of the 1990s. In a recent interaction at the success meet of 'Meesaya Murukku 2', he explained that he had developed Gaana music as a distinctive style because he wanted to establish an identity amid the dominance of Ilaiyaraaja and A R Rahman.

His contribution to music was recognised with the Tamil Nadu government’s Kalaimamani award. He also received the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for his work on Aasai. His Kannada film 'Amrutha Varshini' was another notable project in his career.

Deva’s musical legacy extended to his family. His son, Srikanth Deva, is an established film music composer, while his nephew Jai is a popular actor in Tamil cinema.

DEVA PASSES AWAY IN CHENNAI AT 75 MUSIC COMPOSER FOR 400 FILMS TAMIL TELUGU KANNADA MALAYALAM RAJNIKANTH SUPERSTAR TITLE CARD
The energetic background score accompanying Rajinikanth’s ‘Superstar’ title card became one of Deva’s most recognisable musical signatures (ETV Bharat)

The composer’s death has prompted tributes from members of the film fraternity and political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. His music, particularly the Gaana numbers and iconic background scores that became part of Tamil cinema’s popular culture,

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DEVA PASSES AWAY IN CHENNAI AT 75
MUSIC COMPOSER FOR 400 FILMS
TAMIL TELUGU KANNADA MALAYALAM
RAJNIKANTH SUPERSTAR TITLE CARD
THENISAI THENDRAL DEVA 1950 2026

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