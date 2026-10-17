'Thenisai Thendral' Deva, Who Took Chennai's Gaana Tradition To Tamil Cinema, Dies At 75
Over a career spanning nearly four decades, Deva composed music for more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Chennai: Veteran Tamil film music composer and singer Deva, popularly known as ‘Thenisai Thendral’ (the breeze of sweet music), died at a private hospital here on Saturday. He was 75.
Deva was admitted to Surya Hospital in Kodambakkam at around 8.30 AM after developing health complications. He died despite treatment, according to industry sources. He had undergone bypass surgery nearly a decade ago.
Over a career spanning nearly four decades, Deva composed music for more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
VIDEO | Chennai: Noted music composer Deva, hugely popular for his unique 'gana' style, died on Saturday. He was 75 and breathed his last at a private hospital. Visuals from outside his residence. #Deva #ChennaiNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTeOLF)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 17, 2026
He carved out a distinctive place in Tamil film music by bringing Chennai’s popular Gaana tradition (Madras Bashai which blends Urdu, English, another southern states languages) into mainstream cinema, creating a musical identity of his own at a time when composers Ilaiyaraaja and A R Rahman dominated the industry.
His music became closely associated with several major commercial successes, particularly Rajinikanth-starrers 'Annamalai' (1992), 'Baashha' (1995) and 'Arunachalam' (1997). The energetic background score accompanying Rajinikanth’s ‘Superstar’ title card became one of Deva’s most recognisable musical signatures, continuing to feature in the actor’s films, including 'Jailer 2' which was released on Wednesday (October 15).
Deva also composed memorable soundtracks for Kamal Haasan’s 'Pammal K Sambandam' and 'Panchathanthiram'. His other notable works included Ajith Kumar’s 'Aasai', 'Kadhal Kottai', 'Kadhal Mannan', 'Vaali' and 'Citizen', besides Vijay-starrers 'Kushi', 'Nerrukku Ner' and 'Minsara Kanna'.
While his lively Gaana numbers became his trademark, Deva was equally known for romantic melodies, folk-inspired compositions and his own singing. His music helped bring the everyday experiences, humour and energy of Chennai’s working-class neighbourhoods and youth culture to a wider film audience.
தமிழ்த் திரையுலகின் தனித்துவமான இசையமைப்பாளரும், கானா பாடல்களால் எளிய மக்களின் மனங்களைக் கவர்ந்தவருமான 'தேனிசைத் தென்றல்' திரு.தேவா அவர்கள் மறைந்த செய்தியறிந்து மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியும், ஆழ்ந்த வேதனையும் அடைந்தேன். தமிழ், தெலுங்கு, மலையாளம், கன்னடம் ஆகிய மொழிகளில் 400-க்கும் மேற்பட்ட திரைப்படங்களுக்கு இசையமைத்ததோடு, பல கானா பாடல்களை எழுதி, அவரே பாடியும் உள்ளார். கலைமாமணி உள்ளிட்ட பல்வேறு விருதுகளைப் பெற்ற திரு.தேவா அவர்களின் இசைப் பயணமும், பாடல்களும் திரையிசை வரலாற்றில் என்றும் நிலைத்திருக்கும். அவரது மறைவு தமிழ்த் திரையுலகிற்கு பேரிழப்பாகும். இசையமைப்பாளர் திரு.தேவா அவர்களை இழந்துவாடும் குடும்பத்தினருக்கும், உறவினர்களுக்கும், நண்பர்களுக்கும், திரைத்துறையினருக்கும், இசை ரசிகர்களுக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலையும், அனுதாபங்களையும் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன்.— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) October 17, 2026
Deva made his Tamil cinema debut in the 1980s and went on to become one of the most prolific composers of the 1990s. In a recent interaction at the success meet of 'Meesaya Murukku 2', he explained that he had developed Gaana music as a distinctive style because he wanted to establish an identity amid the dominance of Ilaiyaraaja and A R Rahman.
His contribution to music was recognised with the Tamil Nadu government’s Kalaimamani award. He also received the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for his work on Aasai. His Kannada film 'Amrutha Varshini' was another notable project in his career.
Deva’s musical legacy extended to his family. His son, Srikanth Deva, is an established film music composer, while his nephew Jai is a popular actor in Tamil cinema.
The composer’s death has prompted tributes from members of the film fraternity and political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. His music, particularly the Gaana numbers and iconic background scores that became part of Tamil cinema’s popular culture,
Also said
Skies Open For Life-Saving Drones: Trial Run For Drone Ambulance By Chennai Institute Next Year
Indian Scientists Identify Martian Analogue Sites In Tamil Nadu, Atacama Desert In Chile
Heavy Rain Cancels Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Thrissur Visit; Keralam Fans Disappointed
Eight-Year-Old Motocross Rider From Karnataka Wins 40-Plus Trophies In Nine Months