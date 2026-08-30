Thieves Steal Cash, Jewellery Worth Lakhs From Residence Of Congress Leader Alka Lamba's Father In Delhi
While a case has been registered at the Rajouri Garden police station, police are examining CCTV footage to identify and arrest the accused.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Three masked miscreants stole cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from the residence of the 88-year-old father of Congress leader Alka Lamba's at Tagore Garden, a posh area of West Delhi.
The incident created a stir in the area. While a case has been registered at the Rajouri Garden police station, police are examining CCTV footage from nearby locations to identify and arrest the accused.
Lamba said the theft was captured on CCTV cameras installed at her father's home. She said three masked miscreants entered the house at around 6:15 am on Sunday. The thieves committed the theft within 10 minutes and fled.
Lamba said the entire area is filled with fear following the incident. She urged the police to investigate the matter seriously and apprehend the accused as soon as possible. The Congress leader said if the police combine footage from all nearby CCTV cameras, they could easily track down the criminals. Lamba said she has provided the first link of the CCTV footage related to the incident to the DCP of North-West District.
पिता जी के घर पर लागे CCTV फ़ुटेज से सब पता चलता है की 3 नक़ाबपोश आदमी सुबह के 6:15 मिनट पर घर के अंदर घुसते हैं और 10 मिनटों में सब साफ़ कर के एक ही बाइक से भाग जाते हैं - पूरे इलाक़े में इसके बाद एक डर का माहौल बना हुआ है - पुलिस चाहे तो हर CCTV की जाँच कर अपराधियों तक आसानी से…— Alka Lamba 🇮🇳 (@LambaAlka) August 30, 2026
In a post on X, she said, "The CCTV footage installed at Father's house reveals everything: 3 masked men enter the house at 6:15 in the morning and, after clearing everything out in 10 minutes, flee on a single bike - afterward, an atmosphere of fear has prevailed throughout the entire neighborhood - if the police wish, they can easily reach the criminals by investigating every CCTV - the first link has already been handed over to @DCP_NorthWest.
A police officer said, Rajouri Garden police station has registered a case in connection with this incident. Several police teams have been deployed in the area to nab the thieves. CCTV footage from around the time of the incident is being scanned to identify the masked criminals. Police hope that examining the CCTV footage may help identify the criminals and locate them.
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