ETV Bharat / state

Thieves Steal Cash, Jewellery Worth Lakhs From Residence Of Congress Leader Alka Lamba's Father In Delhi

New Delhi: Three masked miscreants stole cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from the residence of the 88-year-old father of Congress leader Alka Lamba's at Tagore Garden, a posh area of ​​West Delhi.

The incident created a stir in the area. While a case has been registered at the Rajouri Garden police station, police are examining CCTV footage from nearby locations to identify and arrest the accused.

Lamba said the theft was captured on CCTV cameras installed at her father's home. She said three masked miscreants entered the house at around 6:15 am on Sunday. The thieves committed the theft within 10 minutes and fled.

Lamba said the entire area is filled with fear following the incident. She urged the police to investigate the matter seriously and apprehend the accused as soon as possible. The Congress leader said if the police combine footage from all nearby CCTV cameras, they could easily track down the criminals. Lamba said she has provided the first link of the CCTV footage related to the incident to the DCP of North-West District.