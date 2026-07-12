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Donation Theft At Ayodhya Ram Mandir A 'Minor Incident', Says BJP National Secy

Jind: BJP's National Secretary and former Haryana Minister Om Prakash Dhankar on Sunday courted controversy when he said the alleged theft of donations at Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a 'minor incident'.

Dhankar was speaking at a press conference in Jind on Sunday. When asked about the theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Dhankar said, "A small incident will not diminish people's faith and devotion towards Lord Ram. Lord Ram is the nation's national hero." He said the theft of donations from the shrine is 'unfortunate'. "However, I believe the truth will come out after probe," he said.