Donation Theft At Ayodhya Ram Mandir A 'Minor Incident', Says BJP National Secy
Om Prakash Dhankhar said a small incident will not diminish people's faith and devotion towards Lord Ram.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
Jind: BJP's National Secretary and former Haryana Minister Om Prakash Dhankar on Sunday courted controversy when he said the alleged theft of donations at Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a 'minor incident'.
Dhankar was speaking at a press conference in Jind on Sunday. When asked about the theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Dhankar said, "A small incident will not diminish people's faith and devotion towards Lord Ram. Lord Ram is the nation's national hero." He said the theft of donations from the shrine is 'unfortunate'. "However, I believe the truth will come out after probe," he said.
Dhankar also highlighted India's achievements at the press conference. He said, "India is no longer a country of imitation, but a country of initiatives. "India's BHIM UPI is now going international. On July 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country's first hydrogen train from Jind to Sonipat. This isn't just about a train, but a reflection of a changing India, where India is poised to become the third country in the world to run trains on hydrogen. The Prime Minister's vision is to reduce dependence on diesel and petrol and promote the greater use of hydrogen, biofuels, and other technologies."
Dhankar said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent three-nation tour, successfully made India's BHIM UPI international. Indians living abroad will soon be able to send money to their families in India using BHIM UPI." Dhankhar was accompanied by the Chief Minister's media coordinators, Ashok Chhabra, Shamsher Kharak, and Sunny Maggu.
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