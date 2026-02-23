Theft At Royal Temple In Madhya Pradesh: 18 Idols Missing from Scindia Chhatri Premises In Gwalior
On Sunday morning, the priest opened the shrine and found 18 silver, brass and copper idols, ritual materials and offering utensils missing.
Gwalior: Valuable items have been stolen from the Vishnu temple located inside the Scindia royal family’s Amma Maharaj Chhatri complex in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The temple is situated near Scindia Palace and the historic Jai Vilas Palace in the Katore Tal area, which houses the memorials of members of the erstwhile Scindia royal family.
The theft from such a prominent royal and religious site has caused concern among locals and authorities alike. Police were informed soon after the incident came to light, and they have initiated an investigation to identify those responsible and recover the items.
On Sunday morning, when the temple priest arrived and opened the shrine doors, he found that several items were missing. A total of 18 valuable silver, brass, and copper idols, along with ritual materials and utensils used for offerings (bhog), were found to be stolen.
Following this, the watchman posted at the Chhatri complex informed the the Jhansi Road police station. Providing details, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Manish Yadav said, "Amar Singh Parihar, a security guard who lives near Amma Maharaj's Chhatri, filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Jhansi Road police station. He stated that two guards are stationed at the complex every night, one at the main gate and one for patrolling inside. None of them noticed anything untoward during night duty on Saturday."
He added, "However, on Sunday morning, when the priest of the Vishnu temple arrived, he alerted them that several valuable items, including prayer materials and small idols made of brass, silver, and copper, were missing. Following this, a case has been registered against an unknown thief. The estimated value of the stolen items is around Rs 30,000."
Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified accused and have launched a search operation. Teams have been formed to examine CCTV footage and gather other technical evidence to trace the accused. The investigation is ongoing.
