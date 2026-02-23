ETV Bharat / state

Theft At Royal Temple In Madhya Pradesh: 18 Idols Missing from Scindia Chhatri Premises In Gwalior

Gwalior: Valuable items have been stolen from the Vishnu temple located inside the Scindia royal family’s Amma Maharaj Chhatri complex in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The temple is situated near Scindia Palace and the historic Jai Vilas Palace in the Katore Tal area, which houses the memorials of members of the erstwhile Scindia royal family.

The theft from such a prominent royal and religious site has caused concern among locals and authorities alike. Police were informed soon after the incident came to light, and they have initiated an investigation to identify those responsible and recover the items.

On Sunday morning, when the temple priest arrived and opened the shrine doors, he found that several items were missing. A total of 18 valuable silver, brass, and copper idols, along with ritual materials and utensils used for offerings (bhog), were found to be stolen.