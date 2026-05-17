'Theft And Romance': Taps Stolen From Congress Office in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur, Thieves Scrawl 'I Love You' On Floor
The thieves made away with at least 73 taps from Rajiv Bhawan located in the heart of the city at Ghadi Chowk.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 11:35 PM IST
Surguja: Thieves seem to have taken a liking to the bathroom fittings at Congress' office located near Ghadi Chowk Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur city.
Dozens of steel taps have been stolen from the party's office in Chhattisgarh, in an incident that has led the party to question the law-and-order situation in the state. The thieves made away with at least 73 taps from Rajiv Bhawan recently. The thieves have broken into the office thrice in the last two years and decamped with taps.
The latest theft was committed on Friday during which taps were stolen from all the washrooms in the office. The thieves did not stop there and created a ruckus on the office premises, damaging the washbasins, flush, and pipelines. What's interesting is that they scrawled "I Love You Ambikapur" on the office floor.
When the news of the incident spread after the office was opened on Saturday morning, there was an uproar. Following the news of the incident, Congress District President Bal Krishna Pathak, along with a large number of Congress officials and workers, arrived at the office. This is the third theft at the Congress office in the last two years.
"The incident occurred in an office located in the heart of the city. More than 73 taps were stolen. The way the police are operating in the district clearly shows that law and order is out of control. A training camp for the Congress Seva Dal was also scheduled to be held in the coming days, but the incident has caused damage to the party," said Vineet Jaiswal, Congress leader.
Visuals from inside the building showed broken basins, damaged flush systems and empty faucet pipes hanging from restroom walls like a plumbing apocalypse. But what truly stole the spotlight was the message allegedly scribbled in dust on the floor before the thieves fled — “I Love You Ambikapur”.
The traffic police station, as well as the Collector and Superintendent of Police offices, are located near the party office. The District Court is also not far from the office, he said, adding the police must investigate the matter.
Congress claimed that FIRs linked to previous thefts at the same office had not led to any major breakthrough so far. Police said the matter was being investigated.
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