ETV Bharat / state

'Theft And Romance': Taps Stolen From Congress Office in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur, Thieves Scrawl 'I Love You' On Floor

Surguja: Thieves seem to have taken a liking to the bathroom fittings at Congress' office located near Ghadi Chowk Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur city.

Dozens of steel taps have been stolen from the party's office in Chhattisgarh, in an incident that has led the party to question the law-and-order situation in the state. The thieves made away with at least 73 taps from Rajiv Bhawan recently. The thieves have broken into the office thrice in the last two years and decamped with taps.

The latest theft was committed on Friday during which taps were stolen from all the washrooms in the office. The thieves did not stop there and created a ruckus on the office premises, damaging the washbasins, flush, and pipelines. What's interesting is that they scrawled "I Love You Ambikapur" on the office floor.

When the news of the incident spread after the office was opened on Saturday morning, there was an uproar. Following the news of the incident, Congress District President Bal Krishna Pathak, along with a large number of Congress officials and workers, arrived at the office. This is the third theft at the Congress office in the last two years.