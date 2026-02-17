Rajasthan Woman, Lover Arrested For Husband’s Murder; Body Dumped In Indira Gandhi Canal
Bhajanlal, a resident of 4 ZWM village, was killed in a premeditated attack orchestrated by his wife, Indra Devi, along with her lover, Prabhudayal.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 11:33 PM IST
Sri Ganganagar: In a rerun of Raja Raghuvanshi murder case in Indore, a married woman in Rajasthan’s Ghadsana area allegedly conspired with her lover to murder her husband.
According to police, 32-year-old Bhajanlal, a resident of 4 ZWM village, was killed in a premeditated attack orchestrated by his wife, Indra Devi, along with her lover, Prabhudayal. A 15-year-old minor was also allegedly involved in the conspiracy.
Police investigations revealed that Prabhudayal, who works as a woodcutter, had been in contact with Indra Devi for nearly two years, and the two were in a relationship. During this period, Prabhudayal allegedly provided her with a SIM card through which they regularly communicated and met in agricultural fields.
Meanwhile, tensions escalated in Bhajanlal’s marriage after he began suspecting his wife’s conduct. Frequent arguments broke out between the couple, and Bhajanlal reportedly informed his family that his wife’s behaviour was inappropriate. Despite family intervention, Indra continued her relationship with Prabhudayal.
On the night of January 13, Bhajanlal was returning to his village on a motorcycle from Ghadsana when, at around 9:15 pm, Prabhudayal and the minor, who were lying in wait, intercepted him. Police said the accused attacked him repeatedly on the head with sticks. When he was seriously injured, they allegedly strangled him with a rope.
Investigations further revealed that Indra Devi remained in contact with her lover over the phone during the attack.
Believing Bhajanlal to be dead, the accused allegedly placed his body between them on the motorcycle and transported it nearly 20 km to the Indira Gandhi Canal. However, as they reached the canal, Bhajanlal reportedly regained consciousness. In panic, the accused allegedly struck his head with a brick, which killed him. They then threw both the body and the motorcycle into the canal.
On February 2, nearly 15 days after the incident, an unidentified body was recovered from the canal in the Phalodi area, approximately 270 km downstream. The body was later identified as Bhajanlal.
Earlier, the victim’s father, Krishnalal, had lodged a missing person complaint at the Ghadsana police station.
When the body was brought home, Indra Devi allegedly told family members that it was not her husband’s body and claimed the wrong body had been brought. She reportedly avoided giving clear answers when questioned.
Meanwhile, police continued gathering technical evidence. Call detail records and mobile location data confirmed frequent communication between Indra Devi and Prabhudayal around the time of the crime.
As the investigation tightened, Indra reportedly sensed suspicion and left for her parental home with her two children. Police teams detained her from there, and during interrogation, she allegedly confessed to the conspiracy.
Police have arrested Indra Devi and her lover Prabhudayal, while the minor has been detained. The accused have been booked under charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence. Further investigation is underway.
Read More: