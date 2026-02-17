ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Woman, Lover Arrested For Husband’s Murder; Body Dumped In Indira Gandhi Canal

Sri Ganganagar: In a rerun of Raja Raghuvanshi murder case in Indore, a married woman in Rajasthan’s Ghad­sana area allegedly conspired with her lover to murder her husband.

According to police, 32-year-old Bhajanlal, a resident of 4 ZWM village, was killed in a premeditated attack orchestrated by his wife, Indra Devi, along with her lover, Prabhudayal. A 15-year-old minor was also allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

Police investigations revealed that Prabhudayal, who works as a woodcutter, had been in contact with Indra Devi for nearly two years, and the two were in a relationship. During this period, Prabhudayal allegedly provided her with a SIM card through which they regularly communicated and met in agricultural fields.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated in Bhajanlal’s marriage after he began suspecting his wife’s conduct. Frequent arguments broke out between the couple, and Bhajanlal reportedly informed his family that his wife’s behaviour was inappropriate. Despite family intervention, Indra continued her relationship with Prabhudayal.

On the night of January 13, Bhajanlal was returning to his village on a motorcycle from Ghad­sana when, at around 9:15 pm, Prabhudayal and the minor, who were lying in wait, intercepted him. Police said the accused attacked him repeatedly on the head with sticks. When he was seriously injured, they allegedly strangled him with a rope.

Investigations further revealed that Indra Devi remained in contact with her lover over the phone during the attack.

Believing Bhajanlal to be dead, the accused allegedly placed his body between them on the motorcycle and transported it nearly 20 km to the Indira Gandhi Canal. However, as they reached the canal, Bhajanlal reportedly regained consciousness. In panic, the accused allegedly struck his head with a brick, which killed him. They then threw both the body and the motorcycle into the canal.