ETV Bharat / state

War On Illegal Muslim Immigrants From Bangladesh To Continue: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that lakhs of 'doubtful voters' were deleted during the Special Revision of the electoral roll in the state, even as he reiterated that the "war" on illegal Bangladeshi Muslim immigrants will continue in the state.

The deletions, he said, were made based on complaints by BJP workers during the SR exercise. This comes amidst the declaration of the revised voters' list announced by the Election Commission on February 10. The final electoral roll carried a total of 2.49 crore voters, a decrease by 0.97 per cent (2.43 lakh deleted names).

"This is only the beginning. Names of more such people will be deleted when the Special Intensive Revision is conducted," Sarma said in the press conference held in Dispur.

Sarma claimed that BJP workers received threats and intimidation, and despite that, they filed complaints against 'doubtful voters.'

As per the CEO Assam data, the final voter list comprises a total of 2,49,58,139 electors, including 1,24,82,213 male voters, 1,24,75,583 female voters, and 343 voters under the third gender category, indicating near gender parity in the state’s electorate.

The final list has seen an exclusion of 2.43 lakh voters from the draft voter list published previously in December, 2025. Earlier, over 10.56 lakh names were removed during the SR exercise carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI). After the publication of the final electoral roll, the figure now stands at around 13 lakhs.