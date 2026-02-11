War On Illegal Muslim Immigrants From Bangladesh To Continue: Assam CM
Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that BJP workers, despite receiving threats, filed complaints against 'doubtful voters', which led to the 2.43 lakh deletions.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST|
Updated : February 11, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that lakhs of 'doubtful voters' were deleted during the Special Revision of the electoral roll in the state, even as he reiterated that the "war" on illegal Bangladeshi Muslim immigrants will continue in the state.
The deletions, he said, were made based on complaints by BJP workers during the SR exercise. This comes amidst the declaration of the revised voters' list announced by the Election Commission on February 10. The final electoral roll carried a total of 2.49 crore voters, a decrease by 0.97 per cent (2.43 lakh deleted names).
"This is only the beginning. Names of more such people will be deleted when the Special Intensive Revision is conducted," Sarma said in the press conference held in Dispur.
Sarma claimed that BJP workers received threats and intimidation, and despite that, they filed complaints against 'doubtful voters.'
As per the CEO Assam data, the final voter list comprises a total of 2,49,58,139 electors, including 1,24,82,213 male voters, 1,24,75,583 female voters, and 343 voters under the third gender category, indicating near gender parity in the state’s electorate.
The final list has seen an exclusion of 2.43 lakh voters from the draft voter list published previously in December, 2025. Earlier, over 10.56 lakh names were removed during the SR exercise carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI). After the publication of the final electoral roll, the figure now stands at around 13 lakhs.
The final list follows a statewide house-to-house verification drive conducted from November 22 to December 20, 2025. Based on the verification exercise, the draft voter list was published on December 27, 2025, pegging the electorate at 2.52 crore voters. In the draft electoral roll, the number of voters recorded was 2,52,01,624, among which, there were 1,25,72,583 male, 1,26,28,662 female and 379 third gender voters.
Meanwhile, Sarma also said the state government will continue its eviction drive against encroachment on government and forest land, stating that nearly 26-27 lakh bighas of land across the state is currently under "illegal occupation".
Speaking to reporters, Sarma said an eviction drive was carried out in Karimganj district on February 10 as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to reclaim encroached land.
However, he clarified that the total area requiring eviction would reduce substantially once land rights are regularised in favour of eligible indigenous and tribal communities.
“At present, around 26 to 27 lakh bighas of land is under encroachment. But when forest pattas are issued to indigenous people, their land will be regularised. This will bring down the eviction exercise to nearly 20 lakh bighas, as tribal people will get pattas,” the Chief Minister said.
He said the government is following a differentiated approach, distinguishing between alleged illegal encroachers and indigenous or tribal residents who are entitled to land rights under existing provisions, particularly in forest areas.
