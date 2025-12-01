ETV Bharat / state

'The Very Essence Of India': Over 250 Recruits Inducted Into Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment

The parade was held at the JAKLI Regimental center at Dansal and was reviewed by GOC White Knight Corps Lt. Gen. P K Mishra.

Army recruits inducted into Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment
Army recruits inducted into Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : December 1, 2025 at 5:54 PM IST

1 Min Read
Jammu: A group of 262 trainees were inducted into the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) regiment here on Monday.

The trainees completed their training at JAKLI Regimental center at Dansal where General Officer Commanding (GOC) 16 Corps (White Knight Corps) Lt. Gen. P K Mishra reviewed the parade.

Speaking on the occasion, the GOC congratulated the recruits and termed them fortunate to be the recruits of 161 battalion of the regiment.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 16 Corps (White Knight Corps) Lt. Gen. P K Mishra reviews parade of army recruits
General Officer Commanding (GOC) 16 Corps (White Knight Corps) Lt. Gen. P K Mishra reviews parade of army recruits

"After rigorous training of 31 weeks, now I hope that you will do beyond your capability to serve the country. The Indian Army and the whole nation have high hopes from you as you will not only serve the uniform but the very essence of India," Lt. Gen. Mishra said.

He congratulated and praised parents of the recruits and said, "Your parents deserve equal praise for giving you to the Indian Army and pushing you to join this force," he added.

Army recruits inducted into Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment
Army recruits inducted into Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment

The JAKLI Regimental Centre at Dansal this morning was abuzz with the festive atmosphere when all the 262 recruits, after 31-week-training, were all set to join their battalion while their families witnessed the attestation-cum-passing out parade.

Army recruits inducted into Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment
Army recruits inducted into Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment

An Army spokesperson said that the gathering was "not merely ceremonial, it was a vibrant testament to the seamless unity and fierce patriotism that thrums through the soldier’s olive-greens".

