ETV Bharat / state

Treat Water As Infrastructure Resource, Says CEA Anantha Nageswaran

Chennai: Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran said the time has come to consider water as an infrastructure resource like roads and electricity and plan for it.

The CEA pointed out that pricing vital utilities like water at zero leads society to treat them as limitless, invariably resulting in waste and destruction. "The thing we call free is the thing we destroy. This is not a paradox; it is a policy choice, and it can be chosen differently," he noted.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) conference held in Chennai, Nageswaran said, "Alliances between countries have shifted from being policy-based to mutually beneficial relationships. Artificial intelligence and automated technologies are posing new challenges to the employment system."

While India's capital expenditure has surged more than fourfold to over Rs 12 lakh crore over the last 7-8 years, the financing required for India's infrastructure is beyond the capacity of government budgets, said Nageswaran. He said the effective figure rises to nearly Rs 17 lakh crore when grants that create assets in states are included.

"It has raised the capital expenditure from around Rs 2.5 lakh crore rupees to over Rs 12 lakh crore rupees for the current budget and more than a fourfold increase, and the grants that create assets in the states -- the effective figure is close to Rs 17 lakh crores," he said.

Nageswaran noted that the spending has supported the development of roads, railways, ports, power lines and digital infrastructure across the country. However, Nageswaran stressed that the scale of infrastructure financing required in India cannot be met by government budgets alone.

"The financing required for the infrastructure in India is far beyond what any government budget can carry," he said.