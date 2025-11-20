The Theatre Of Reality: Asansol Playwright Manoranjan Sen Needs To Drive A Toto To Survive
Can theatre stand alone? How financial instability threatens the next generation of artists in rural Bengal
Published : November 20, 2025 at 3:27 PM IST
Asansol: Theatre is known as the mirror of society. But, how many actors and actresses associated with this theatre can take this up as a profession? In Kolkata, theatre artists have work opportunities in various other fields besides acting.
One such playwright is Manoranjan Sen, who is a member of the 'Natyasena' theatre group in Domohani Bazar of Barabani block of Asansol. Sen himself writes and acts in plays. But despite this, the income he earns from theatre is not enough to support his family. So Sen had to choose the profession of driving a Toto.
In West Bengal, a "Toto" is the common name for a small, three-wheeled, battery-operated electric rickshaw. These vehicles are popular for short-distance, local transportation in urban and rural areas due to their low cost and eco-friendliness.
For many years, the 'Natyasena' theatre company of Barabani Domohani has been a familiar name in the Asansol industrial area. Sen did not get any job after completing his studies. So it is difficult to support his family. He had to choose the job of driving a Toto.
Sen drives a Toto in the Domohani area all day long. But, despite choosing to drive a Toto as a profession, Sen is addicted to theatre. He is an actor himself. At the same time, he is a playwright. One of the plays written by Sen is 'Shubharambha'.
Domohani's 'Natyasena' has done about 137 shows so far. The play has been performed not only in different parts of West Bengal, but even beyond. The fame of Sen's writing and acting has spread far and wide. Other theatre workers of the 'Natyasena' group are also familiar with Sen”s growing fame.
But the stark reality is that actors and actresses of the theatre groups that are practicing and working regularly in the industrial area do not receive a respectable salary. It raises a crucial question: Can't theatre become a profession independently? Perhaps not. Most of the actors and actresses of the theatre groups are not paid a respectable salary. Ironically, during a theatre festival, the decorators get paid, and those who do light and sound also get paid. Even the makeup men take their salary.
However, the actors and actresses act voluntarily. But is that enough to make both ends meet? That is why Sen had to choose the profession of driving a toto. As a result, the theatre has taken a lot from them and given nothing. Now the question is, will the next generation of entertainers be attracted to theatre?
Renowned theatre artist and member of the Natyasena group, Pradeep Sadhu, said, "No one in the next generation of entertainers is being encouraged to come to theatre. It is true that theatre could not give them anything, except the love of the art form. And so it is very difficult to say whether the next generation will be encouraged to go to theatre or not. Because no one in the village will be able to earn their living by doing theatre."
Sen says, "I have received a lot of love and greetings from people from theatre. But, in the sense that we are talking about the profession, we have never received that money from theatre. We often make people dream through our acting, but our dreams are not fulfilled. We cannot ask the new generation to come to the theatre."
