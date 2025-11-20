ETV Bharat / state

The Theatre Of Reality: Asansol Playwright Manoranjan Sen Needs To Drive A Toto To Survive

Manoranjan Sen, a theatre artist ( ETV Bharat )

Asansol: Theatre is known as the mirror of society. But, how many actors and actresses associated with this theatre can take this up as a profession? In Kolkata, theatre artists have work opportunities in various other fields besides acting. One such playwright is Manoranjan Sen, who is a member of the 'Natyasena' theatre group in Domohani Bazar of Barabani block of Asansol. Sen himself writes and acts in plays. But despite this, the income he earns from theatre is not enough to support his family. So Sen had to choose the profession of driving a Toto. In West Bengal, a "Toto" is the common name for a small, three-wheeled, battery-operated electric rickshaw. These vehicles are popular for short-distance, local transportation in urban and rural areas due to their low cost and eco-friendliness. For many years, the 'Natyasena' theatre company of Barabani Domohani has been a familiar name in the Asansol industrial area. Sen did not get any job after completing his studies. So it is difficult to support his family. He had to choose the job of driving a Toto. Sen drives a Toto in the Domohani area all day long. But, despite choosing to drive a Toto as a profession, Sen is addicted to theatre. He is an actor himself. At the same time, he is a playwright. One of the plays written by Sen is 'Shubharambha'.