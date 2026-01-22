ETV Bharat / state

Remembering Naib Risaldar Sagat Singh Inda, Unsung Hero of 1971 War, Who Fought Alongside Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal

Jodhpur: Belwa village in Shergarh tehsil of Jodhpur district, now known as Sagat Nagar, proudly remembers its brave son Naib Risaldar Sagat Singh Inda, whose courage during the 1971 India–Pakistan War continues to inspire generations. Serving as a tank trainer and troop leader in the Poona Horse (17 Poona Horse), Sagat Singh laid down his life in the line of duty.

Battle of Basantar: Fighting Shoulder to Shoulder with Arun Khetarpal

When the 1971 war broke out, the Poona Horse regiment was deployed on the western front in the Shakargarh sector. The Battle of Basantar (December 4–16, 1971), fought near the Basantar River, went on to become one of the largest tank battles in history. The Pakistani Army launched fierce attacks using Patton tanks and air strikes to overpower Indian forces.

At the time, Sagat Singh Inda was serving as a tank instructor in the regiment, responsible for training young soldiers in armoured warfare. Among those trained under his guidance was Arun Khetarpal, who later became the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee.

“Leave Me, Help Arun Sahib”

Retired Havildar Mahavir Singh of Poona Horse recalled that on December 16, 1971, Pakistani forces launched massive attacks in the Jarpal area. Sagat Singh was the Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of Arun Khetarpal troop, which consisted of three tanks, including Arun’s. Together, they fiercely engaged the enemy, destroying several Pakistani tanks.