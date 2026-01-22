Remembering Naib Risaldar Sagat Singh Inda, Unsung Hero of 1971 War, Who Fought Alongside Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal
Serving as a tank trainer and troop leader in the Poona Horse, Sagat Singh laid down his life in the line of duty.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Jodhpur: Belwa village in Shergarh tehsil of Jodhpur district, now known as Sagat Nagar, proudly remembers its brave son Naib Risaldar Sagat Singh Inda, whose courage during the 1971 India–Pakistan War continues to inspire generations. Serving as a tank trainer and troop leader in the Poona Horse (17 Poona Horse), Sagat Singh laid down his life in the line of duty.
Battle of Basantar: Fighting Shoulder to Shoulder with Arun Khetarpal
When the 1971 war broke out, the Poona Horse regiment was deployed on the western front in the Shakargarh sector. The Battle of Basantar (December 4–16, 1971), fought near the Basantar River, went on to become one of the largest tank battles in history. The Pakistani Army launched fierce attacks using Patton tanks and air strikes to overpower Indian forces.
At the time, Sagat Singh Inda was serving as a tank instructor in the regiment, responsible for training young soldiers in armoured warfare. Among those trained under his guidance was Arun Khetarpal, who later became the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee.
“Leave Me, Help Arun Sahib”
Retired Havildar Mahavir Singh of Poona Horse recalled that on December 16, 1971, Pakistani forces launched massive attacks in the Jarpal area. Sagat Singh was the Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of Arun Khetarpal troop, which consisted of three tanks, including Arun’s. Together, they fiercely engaged the enemy, destroying several Pakistani tanks.
During intense Pakistani air attacks, Sagat Singh’s tank was hit by heavy machine-gun fire. He suffered grievous injuries to his chest and face, yet refused to retreat. Even in his final moments, he ordered his fellow soldiers, "Leave me, help Arun Sahib, and keep fighting." Sagat Singh remained inside his tank till the very end and attained martyrdom. Arun Khetrapal too was martyred in the same battle, but their bravery forced the Pakistani assault to halt.
Pride of Poona Horse
The Poona Horse regiment is among the most prestigious armoured units of the Indian Army, with its origins dating back to the East India Company era. In 1971, the regiment faced Pakistan’s 13 Lancers, a unit that had once been part of the same lineage. The regiment boasts two Param Vir Chakra awardees, Arun Khetrapal and Dhan Singh Thapa, and is currently known as the 17 Poona Horse.
Though Sagat Singh Inda was honoured with the Mention in Dispatches for his bravery, his name remained outside the public spotlight. Recently, his story gained renewed attention through the film Ikkis, based on the life of Arun Khetrapal, in which Sagat Singh’s role has been portrayed by actor Sikandar Kher.
A special screening of Ikkis was organised in Jodhpur by BJP leader Jaswant Singh Inda. The event was attended by Sagat Singh’s son Sumer Singh, brother Chain Singh, and granddaughter Deepika. Families of local ex-servicemen and relatives of Prayag Singh, Arun Khetrapal’s tank driver, were also felicitated.
The family says they are proud that Sagat Singh sacrificed everything for the nation. His granddaughter Deepika noted that the film referred to him as Sagat Singh Rathore, whereas his actual clan is Inda. She has also written an emotional poem in memory of her grandfather.
