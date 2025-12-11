ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Transwoman Crafts Her Own Destiny In Clay; Pragati Earns Up To Rs 2 Lakh A Month

BY Subhash Dayalan

Chengalpattu: Born into a supportive family, 34-year-old Pragati considers herself fortunate—her parents neither abandoned her nor discouraged her dreams. Today, the transwoman from Tamil Nadu has transformed her childhood passion for clay into a thriving livelihood.

The 34-year-old clay artist, who is also a master’s degree holder from the Government College of Fine Arts, Chennai, now earns Rs 50,000 to Rs 200,000 a month selling clay handicrafts at fairs across the state.

"I earn Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 2 lakh per month in this business. I take care of my family. If parents do not abandon their trans children and support them, many people like me will definitely achieve in some field,” Pragati said.

She stands out in more ways than one. She not only wants to achieve something big in her chosen domain, but also is striving to set a precedent for other transgender women.

In a free-wheeling discussion with ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu, Pragati got candid about her medium and her artistry not only gave her recognition but also good money.

“Clay art is a process that takes two or three days to make an object out of clay. You fire it, apply colours, and then sell it,” she said while painting a mural of a peacock and flowers under a small banyan tree.

Continuing with her conversation while holding the painting in her hand, she said, “Since I was a child, I have been very interested in making clay toys, drawing, and painting. So, after completing my schooling, I expressed my interest to my parents for a degree in clay art. They accepted it.”