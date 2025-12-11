Tamil Nadu Transwoman Crafts Her Own Destiny In Clay; Pragati Earns Up To Rs 2 Lakh A Month
Pragati creates products tailored to each season—Pongal pots, clay stoves for Vinayagar Chaturthi, Navratri dolls, and Karthigai lamps.
December 11, 2025
December 11, 2025
BY Subhash Dayalan
Chengalpattu: Born into a supportive family, 34-year-old Pragati considers herself fortunate—her parents neither abandoned her nor discouraged her dreams. Today, the transwoman from Tamil Nadu has transformed her childhood passion for clay into a thriving livelihood.
The 34-year-old clay artist, who is also a master’s degree holder from the Government College of Fine Arts, Chennai, now earns Rs 50,000 to Rs 200,000 a month selling clay handicrafts at fairs across the state.
"I earn Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 2 lakh per month in this business. I take care of my family. If parents do not abandon their trans children and support them, many people like me will definitely achieve in some field,” Pragati said.
She stands out in more ways than one. She not only wants to achieve something big in her chosen domain, but also is striving to set a precedent for other transgender women.
In a free-wheeling discussion with ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu, Pragati got candid about her medium and her artistry not only gave her recognition but also good money.
“Clay art is a process that takes two or three days to make an object out of clay. You fire it, apply colours, and then sell it,” she said while painting a mural of a peacock and flowers under a small banyan tree.
Continuing with her conversation while holding the painting in her hand, she said, “Since I was a child, I have been very interested in making clay toys, drawing, and painting. So, after completing my schooling, I expressed my interest to my parents for a degree in clay art. They accepted it.”
Pragati continued, “Study and learn whatever you like, my parents assured.” Subsequently, she completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in clay art.
Tamil Nadu celebrates many festivals. Therefore, Pragati makes and sells handicrafts accordingly. Especially during the Pongal festival, she makes clay pots and clay stoves during the Vinayagar Chaturthi festival. Navratri festival is another occasion when she makes clay dolls and clay lamps for the Karthigai Deepam festival. She sells her products online and by setting up stalls.
Besides, she is also going to start a self-help group called Vetripathi Thirunangaiyar with the help of the government to give wings to her dreams. There are five transgender people in this group. Pragati, who has been teaching clay art to them, is now a role model.
Pragati continued, “We sell the handicrafts we make through social media platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and the website arrowmarket.in. Furthermore, I make handmade decorative items in clay art for the interior and exterior of houses on order. We also make wall murals that beautify the walls of the house.”
Talking about her income, Pragati said, “We are making wall murals for orders ranging from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh for the paintings that are hung in the house. The prices vary depending on the size of the paintings. People from Maraimalainagar, Vandalur, Oorapakkam, Kuduvancheri, and the surrounding areas of Singapperumalkoil come directly to me to place orders and buy the items.”
She has formed ‘The Aero Fine Arts & Craft Academy’ where she provides training in making handicrafts. “But the problem for us is the availability of space to make handicrafts. It is very difficult to work during the rainy season in the current place. If the Tamil Nadu government and the district administration provide us with a separate space or a go down, we will be able to improve the traditional craft of pottery and improve our livelihood by training many more transgender people,” she added.
Lokamma, the proud mother of Pragati, said, “As a mother, I assured my child of all the support. We never wanted our kid to live with the stigma.”
She added, “Trans kids have every right to live with parents in the family. Parents should not shun them. They should be raised with courage. This way, they will not leave the house, study with confidence, achieve success and make their parents proud.”
