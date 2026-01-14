ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Sanitation Worker Returns 45 Sovereigns Of Gold, Honoured By CM M.K. Stalin

Chennai: A woman sanitation worker employed with the Chennai Corporation returned 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery she found lying on the road to the police. She has been praised by authorities and the State government for her honesty.

The jewellery belonged to Ramesh (46), a resident of P.V. Nagar in Nanganallur, Chennai, who has been engaged in the business of buying and selling old gold ornaments for the past 10 years. On Sunday, Ramesh visited the T. Nagar area to meet a friend and placed the gold jewellery, packed in a plastic bag, on a table at a nearby street vendor’s stall. After returning home, he realised that the bag containing the jewellery was missing.

Ramesh immediately rushed back to the spot but could not locate the bag. He then lodged a complaint at the Pondy Bazaar police station. He informed the police about the missing gold ornaments.

A short while later, Padma, a sanitation worker with the Chennai Corporation, arrived at the same police station and handed over a plastic bag containing 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery. Police subsequently questioned both Padma and Ramesh and verified the details of the incident.