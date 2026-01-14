Chennai Sanitation Worker Returns 45 Sovereigns Of Gold, Honoured By CM M.K. Stalin
Published : January 14, 2026 at 1:48 AM IST
Chennai: A woman sanitation worker employed with the Chennai Corporation returned 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery she found lying on the road to the police. She has been praised by authorities and the State government for her honesty.
The jewellery belonged to Ramesh (46), a resident of P.V. Nagar in Nanganallur, Chennai, who has been engaged in the business of buying and selling old gold ornaments for the past 10 years. On Sunday, Ramesh visited the T. Nagar area to meet a friend and placed the gold jewellery, packed in a plastic bag, on a table at a nearby street vendor’s stall. After returning home, he realised that the bag containing the jewellery was missing.
Ramesh immediately rushed back to the spot but could not locate the bag. He then lodged a complaint at the Pondy Bazaar police station. He informed the police about the missing gold ornaments.
A short while later, Padma, a sanitation worker with the Chennai Corporation, arrived at the same police station and handed over a plastic bag containing 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery. Police subsequently questioned both Padma and Ramesh and verified the details of the incident.
Padma told the police that she found the plastic bag lying on the road while carrying out sanitation work on Vandikkaran Street in T. Nagar. Without hesitation, she brought the bag directly to the police station. The Pondy Bazaar police commended Padma for her honesty and integrity.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin later met Padma in person, honoured her with a shawl, and praised her sense of duty and honesty. The Chief Minister also presented her with a cheque of ₹1 lakh as a token of appreciation.
Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Corporation Mayor R. Priya, and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena were among those present during the felicitation ceremony.
