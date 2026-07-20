'The Relieving... Was Nothing but Recognition of the Legal Position': J&K HC Upholds Bank CEO's Exit
Justice Shahzad Azeem dismissed a petition filed by Mohammad Shafi Reshi, former General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Urban Cooperative Bank, Anantnag.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 9:52 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday held that an Urban Cooperative Bank (UCB) cannot extend the service of its employees beyond the statutory retirement age of 58 years unless the government amends the applicable service rules.
The court also ruled that although such banks are not "State" under Article 12 of the Constitution, they perform public functions and are amenable to writ jurisdiction under Article 226.
In his 12-page judgment, Justice Shahzad Azeem at Srinagar dismissed a petition filed by Mohammad Shafi Reshi, former General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of UCB, Anantnag. Reshi had challenged orders issued in February and March 2025 relieving him from service before completion of a three-year extension granted by the bank's Board of Management and withholding his retirement benefits.
The court held that the extension itself was legally unsustainable because the governing statutory rules fixed the retirement age at 58 years and did not empower the bank's Board of Management to grant any extension.
"The Petitioner had no legal right to continue in service after 31 March 2021. Such extension was beyond the competence of the Board of Management and is non-est in the eyes of law," the court said.
Reshi joined the UCB, Anantnag in 1987 as an Accounts Clerk and rose through the ranks to become General Manager and CEO in 2015. He attained the age of superannuation on March 31, 2021. However, the bank's Board of Management later granted him a three-year extension from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2026.
In September 2024, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies superseded the Board of Management and appointed a Board of Administrators. Acting on its report, authorities directed that immediate action be taken against Reshi, leading to his removal from office in early March 2025.
Reshi argued that he had been removed without being heard, that the extension had been validly granted, and that prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was mandatory before removing the CEO. He also questioned the legality of the appointment of the Board of Administrators.
The respondents argued that the UCB was not a "State" under Article 12 and that disputes relating to service conditions were contractual in nature. They relied on an earlier High Court judgment that had declined to entertain a similar service dispute.
Justice Azeem, however, distinguished the earlier ruling. Relying on the Supreme Court's decision in Ajay Vijh vs Indian Banks Association, the court observed: "The expression 'any person or authority' occurring in Article 226 has consistently received a wider and more liberal interpretation."
The High Court said the decisive question was not whether an institution qualified as the State but whether it discharged public duties.
"The expression 'any person or authority' in Article 226 is not limited to statutory authorities or State instrumentalities, it extends to any person or body performing a public duty," the court held.
The court noted that UCB Anantnag accepts deposits from the public, lends money and operates under the regulatory oversight of the RBI. These activities, it said, involve public trust and financial stability.
"These functions of the UCB, Anantnag constitute a public function involving public trust, financial inclusion and stability," the judgment said.
The court further observed: "Once it is found that the UCB, Anantnag accepts deposits from the public, same creates a statutory duty towards the depositors for their protection, repayment on demand, etc. The business involves public money, depositor protection and financial system stability."
It concluded that even if the cooperative bank is not a State under Article 12, it "falls within the four-corners of 'any person or authority' performing public duties" and is therefore amenable to writ jurisdiction.
After holding the petition maintainable, the High Court examined the merits. Justice Azeem noted that Rule 13 of SRO 233 of 1988 clearly fixes the retirement age of employees of cooperative societies at 58 years.
"The retirement age of the employees of the UCB, Anantnag is 58 years and any extension beyond that is permissible only by making necessary amendments to SRO 233 of 1988 by the Government," the court held.
The court also relied on an earlier Division Bench ruling, which had held that the retirement age could be enhanced only through statutory amendments and not through administrative decisions.
Applying that principle, Justice Azeem ruled that there was no provision authorising the Board of Management to extend the tenure of the petitioner after he attained the age of 58 years.
"There is nothing under SRO 233 of 1988... that empowers the Board of Management to grant extension beyond 58 years," the court said.
The petitioner had also questioned the Registrar's authority to supersede the elected Board of Management and appoint a Board of Administrators.
The High Court declined to examine that issue, holding that disputes concerning the constitution or management of a cooperative society fall within Section 70 of the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989 and must be decided through the statutory dispute-resolution mechanism.
While rejecting the challenge in its entirety, the court held: "The impugned Orders, whereby the Petitioner was relieved with immediate effect, therefore, cannot be termed as premature or illegal."
"The relieving of the Petitioner is nothing but a recognition of the legal position that his continuance beyond the age of 58 years was without authority of law. No fault, either on facts or law, is found in the action of the Respondents in relieving the Petitioner," it said.
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