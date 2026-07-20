ETV Bharat / state

'The Relieving... Was Nothing but Recognition of the Legal Position': J&K HC Upholds Bank CEO's Exit

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday held that an Urban Cooperative Bank (UCB) cannot extend the service of its employees beyond the statutory retirement age of 58 years unless the government amends the applicable service rules.

The court also ruled that although such banks are not "State" under Article 12 of the Constitution, they perform public functions and are amenable to writ jurisdiction under Article 226.

In his 12-page judgment, Justice Shahzad Azeem at Srinagar dismissed a petition filed by Mohammad Shafi Reshi, former General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of UCB, Anantnag. Reshi had challenged orders issued in February and March 2025 relieving him from service before completion of a three-year extension granted by the bank's Board of Management and withholding his retirement benefits.

The court held that the extension itself was legally unsustainable because the governing statutory rules fixed the retirement age at 58 years and did not empower the bank's Board of Management to grant any extension.

"The Petitioner had no legal right to continue in service after 31 March 2021. Such extension was beyond the competence of the Board of Management and is non-est in the eyes of law," the court said.

Reshi joined the UCB, Anantnag in 1987 as an Accounts Clerk and rose through the ranks to become General Manager and CEO in 2015. He attained the age of superannuation on March 31, 2021. However, the bank's Board of Management later granted him a three-year extension from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2026.

In September 2024, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies superseded the Board of Management and appointed a Board of Administrators. Acting on its report, authorities directed that immediate action be taken against Reshi, leading to his removal from office in early March 2025.

Reshi argued that he had been removed without being heard, that the extension had been validly granted, and that prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was mandatory before removing the CEO. He also questioned the legality of the appointment of the Board of Administrators.

The respondents argued that the UCB was not a "State" under Article 12 and that disputes relating to service conditions were contractual in nature. They relied on an earlier High Court judgment that had declined to entertain a similar service dispute.

Justice Azeem, however, distinguished the earlier ruling. Relying on the Supreme Court's decision in Ajay Vijh vs Indian Banks Association, the court observed: "The expression 'any person or authority' occurring in Article 226 has consistently received a wider and more liberal interpretation."

The High Court said the decisive question was not whether an institution qualified as the State but whether it discharged public duties.

"The expression 'any person or authority' in Article 226 is not limited to statutory authorities or State instrumentalities, it extends to any person or body performing a public duty," the court held.

The court noted that UCB Anantnag accepts deposits from the public, lends money and operates under the regulatory oversight of the RBI. These activities, it said, involve public trust and financial stability.