ETV Bharat / state

The Raubile of Bikaner: Where Beards, Pride and Tradition Take Centre Stage At Rajasthan’s Camel Festival

Bikaner: The Raubile, proud men recognised for their majestic moustaches and beards, dedicate themselves year-round to maintaining their signature look. They use Ayurvedic herbs like reetha (Indian soapberry), the mineral-rich multani mitti (Fuller's Earth), and amla (Indian gooseberry) for their hair care.

This is the daily routine of the people, whose pictures define the vibrant colours of the Camel Festival, which began in Bikaner earlier today and will continue till January 11. Yes, these are the very personalities who steal the spotlight with their grand entries during the festival.

A Year Of Dedication

Karam Chand Parihar, who participates in the Camel Festival every year, says he waits for the event throughout the year as it is deeply connected to Raubile culture. Transitioning from spirit to practice, he explains that the moment one starts growing their beard and moustache, constant care becomes essential.

He avoids soap and shampoo as much as possible, and instead uses multani mitti, traditional home remedies, and mustard oil massages. While this routine takes time and effort, he says it has now become a habit, showing how dedication shapes daily life.

Staying Connected To One’s Roots