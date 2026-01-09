The Raubile of Bikaner: Where Beards, Pride and Tradition Take Centre Stage At Rajasthan’s Camel Festival
Raubile men use Ayurvedic herbs like reetha, multani mitti and amla, whose striking looks define the colours of the Camel Festival.
Bikaner: The Raubile, proud men recognised for their majestic moustaches and beards, dedicate themselves year-round to maintaining their signature look. They use Ayurvedic herbs like reetha (Indian soapberry), the mineral-rich multani mitti (Fuller's Earth), and amla (Indian gooseberry) for their hair care.
This is the daily routine of the people, whose pictures define the vibrant colours of the Camel Festival, which began in Bikaner earlier today and will continue till January 11. Yes, these are the very personalities who steal the spotlight with their grand entries during the festival.
A Year Of Dedication
Karam Chand Parihar, who participates in the Camel Festival every year, says he waits for the event throughout the year as it is deeply connected to Raubile culture. Transitioning from spirit to practice, he explains that the moment one starts growing their beard and moustache, constant care becomes essential.
He avoids soap and shampoo as much as possible, and instead uses multani mitti, traditional home remedies, and mustard oil massages. While this routine takes time and effort, he says it has now become a habit, showing how dedication shapes daily life.
Staying Connected To One’s Roots
Kishore Kalla, who has won the title of Mr Bikaner at the Camel Festival and has also emerged victorious in several other competitions, says this tradition is their identity. He added, “Our beard and moustache give us a distinct recognition. They make us a unique attraction for both Indian and foreign tourists.”
Pride In The Soil
The main theme among the Raubile is that Rajasthan’s unique culture deserves recognition and preservation. They believe that as India advances globally, Rajasthan's traditions and deep connection to its heritage puts it at the front row. Their years of dedication to this cause is now gaining recognition, as demonstrated by invitations to other cultural events.
Beyond Competition
Before the Camel Festival begins, the Raubile participate in the Mr Bikaner competition. Despite the event's competitive nature, they stay together during the preparation period and support one another. On the day of the contest, they captivate the audience with their skills, style, and presentation, leaving a lasting impression.
