The Power Of An Idea: How A Kurukshetra Couple's Vermicompost Venture Transformed Their Fortune

Vermicompost being prepared by a couple in Kurukshetra ( ETV Bharat )

Kurukshetra: "I was burning corpses at the crematorium. I have seen such bad times that no one can imagine. For a year, due to lack of employment, I burned corpses. The money I earned was used to feed my family," said Jasmer. It was Jasmer’s wife Paramjit, whose initiative changed the fortunes of the entire family, and now they are serving as an inspiration for others. Paramjit, a resident of Kurukshetra in Haryana, started a small-scale vermicompost business with her husband in Khanpur Rodan village in Kurukshetra district. The couple now has an annual turnover of over Rs. 50 lakh. Paramjit and Jasmer making vermicompost (ETV Bharat) The couple shared their experiences during a conversation with ETV Bharat. Paramjit said that they had started the business 11 years ago. Narrating the transformation, Paramjit said that the landlords in the village used to take their animal manure for free. After a period of time, it struck Paramjit why they shouldn't make the vermicompost from cow dung without giving it away to the landlords. Paramjit explained, "The cow dung was from our own animals, so I thought that instead of giving it away for free, we should do something with it that would also generate income." Therefore, Paramjit and her husband Jasmer bought earthworms and started making vermicompost.