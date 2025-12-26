The Power Of An Idea: How A Kurukshetra Couple's Vermicompost Venture Transformed Their Fortune
December 26, 2025
Kurukshetra: "I was burning corpses at the crematorium. I have seen such bad times that no one can imagine. For a year, due to lack of employment, I burned corpses. The money I earned was used to feed my family," said Jasmer.
It was Jasmer’s wife Paramjit, whose initiative changed the fortunes of the entire family, and now they are serving as an inspiration for others. Paramjit, a resident of Kurukshetra in Haryana, started a small-scale vermicompost business with her husband in Khanpur Rodan village in Kurukshetra district. The couple now has an annual turnover of over Rs. 50 lakh.
The couple shared their experiences during a conversation with ETV Bharat. Paramjit said that they had started the business 11 years ago. Narrating the transformation, Paramjit said that the landlords in the village used to take their animal manure for free. After a period of time, it struck Paramjit why they shouldn't make the vermicompost from cow dung without giving it away to the landlords.
Paramjit explained, "The cow dung was from our own animals, so I thought that instead of giving it away for free, we should do something with it that would also generate income." Therefore, Paramjit and her husband Jasmer bought earthworms and started making vermicompost.
"I took training in vermicompost production from Karnal, National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), and Maharashtra. Earlier, the landlords in the village used to take our animal manure for free. This idea changed our lives. Now, we are doing very well," said Paramjit.
After that, there was no stopping for the Kurukshetra couple. Jasmer apart from burning bodies, was working sometime as a cobbler, sometimes as gardener, due to unemployment. But Jasmer didn't give up.
Paramjit said, "When we started making vermicompost from cow dung, the villagers mocked us. But we didn't give up. The same people who used to mock us now come to learn from us and praise our work."
And after about six years, they received their first order. After that, their lives changed. How much profit is there? Jasmer said, "One kg of vermicompost fertilizer costs Rs. 3 and sells for Rs. 6. If it goes in bulk, it sells for Rs. 6 per kg. If someone needs a small quantity, it sells for ₹10 per kg."
Jasmer said the fertilizer is supplied to about 8 states and two Union Territories, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh. The demand has increased so much that they can't even fulfil all the orders. The labourers work in two shifts. Paramjit is associated with a self-help group, which allows her to provide employment to other women, as well.
Sona, a woman working there, said that she has been working there for about 10 years. About 10 women have found employment there, earning Rs 300 to Rs 350 per day. This income supports their families. The best part is that they don't have to leave their village for work; they have permanent employment right in their village.
