ETV Bharat / state

Politics Of Security Cover In Bihar: A Low Down On What It Means For Politicians Affected By It

Patna: A unique ‘politics of security cover’ is unfolding in Bihar with the coming of the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state.

Though intended for ‘high-risk individuals’ based on the threat perception to them, politicians covet the categorised security detail because it has become a status symbol to demonstrate their importance in the echelons of power. It is now being used to cut people to size, equalise, or elevate their position.

On Saturday, the home department sent two letters to the Bihar director general of police (DGP) and other senior police officers regarding changes in the protection category for five politicians based on the recommendations of the ‘state security committee’, which had met a day ago to assess their security needs.

Foremost on that list was senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha. His security cover was reduced from Z+ category to Z category. This meant a reduction in the security detail from 36 personnel, including at least 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos, to 22 personnel, which will have four to six CRPF commandos.

In political circles, this is seen as a fallout of the change in government, with Samrat Choudhary succeeding Nitish as the chief minister.

“Sinha is the first casualty of the change. He and Samrat had been at loggerheads in the party, as well as, deputy chief ministers in Nitish’s cabinet over the past couple of years. There was a rivalry between both of them and it seemed as if they were competing for the post of the chief minister. At times the duo passed unkind remarks about each other,” a senior BJP leader told ETV Bharat.

The two new deputy chief ministers from the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) – Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav – who took the oath along with Samrat when the new government was formed on April 15, have been accorded Z category of security cover.

The reduction in Sinha’s protective cover could also be seen as an attempt to ensure that the former deputy chief minister does not enjoy a bigger security detail than the present deputy chief ministers.