ETV Bharat / state

With Gorkhaland Taking A Backseat, Darjeeling Residents Keen On Peace, Improved Civic Amenities

Darjeeling: Puffing out plumes of black, swirling smoke, the toy train winds up through the mountain roads of Darjeeling amid its tea gardens on the slopes. The cacophony of the high-voltage Assembly elections in West Bengal has not disturbed the tranquil mood of Darjeeling. There have been a few rallies and meetings, and the electoral fervour remains subdued in the hills of north Bengal.

What does the 'Queen of the Hills' think, ahead of the Assembly elections? Has the electoral heat melted even a speck of the snow on Kanchenjunga? ETV Bharat arrived in Darjeeling in search of these answers, trying to understand who the people wish to see on the seats of power after the elections. Interactions with local residents made one thing clear: They have no interest in political bickering. Their only demand is immediate resolution of their local issues and a return to peace in the hills.

Also, the demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland has now taken a backseat.

The political atmosphere of the hills has always been in stark contrast to the rest of the state. Darjeeling has witnessed it all — from armed movements demanding a separate state, to the tragic death of police officer Amitava Malik. From a continuous 102-day shutdown to the closure of tea gardens, from a desperate scramble for food to a Darjeeling completely devoid of tourists. However, on the eve of this election, the hills seem entirely different. They now have their priorities set: ensuring peace and access to basic civic amenities.

The political equation in the hills also differs from the rest of West Bengal. Here, regional parties hold sway. The key political players are the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) and the Indian Gorkha Janmukti Front (IGJAF).

This time, the contest is a three-way battle. Anit Thapa’s BGPM has formed an alliance with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), while Bimal Gurung’s GJM has allied itself with the BJP. The GNLF, another ally of the BJP, stands alongside them silently. On the other hand, the IGJAF is fighting a lone battle.

In Darjeeling constituency, BGPM has fielded Vijay Kumar Rai, while Noman Rai is contesting on behalf of the BJP-GJM alliance, and Ajoy Edwards is the candidate for the IGJAF.

In Kurseong constituency, the BGPM has nominated Amar Lama, while Sonam Lama is the candidate for the BJP-Morcha alliance and Bandana Rai is contesting for the IGJAF.

In Kalimpong constituency, Ruden Lepcha is the BGPM candidate, Bharat Chhetri represents the BJP-GJM alliance and the IGJAF has fielded B B Lepcha.

On average, the hills witness an influx of 10,000 tourists daily. Space is limited, and problems are manifold. The issues that existed in the past remain largely unchanged today, yet no one has offered a solution. Despite a flood of promises, the actual drought of progress persists.