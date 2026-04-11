With Gorkhaland Taking A Backseat, Darjeeling Residents Keen On Peace, Improved Civic Amenities
Darjeeling residents' only demand is immediate resolution of their local issues, reports Subhadeep Roy Nandi.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST
Darjeeling: Puffing out plumes of black, swirling smoke, the toy train winds up through the mountain roads of Darjeeling amid its tea gardens on the slopes. The cacophony of the high-voltage Assembly elections in West Bengal has not disturbed the tranquil mood of Darjeeling. There have been a few rallies and meetings, and the electoral fervour remains subdued in the hills of north Bengal.
What does the 'Queen of the Hills' think, ahead of the Assembly elections? Has the electoral heat melted even a speck of the snow on Kanchenjunga? ETV Bharat arrived in Darjeeling in search of these answers, trying to understand who the people wish to see on the seats of power after the elections. Interactions with local residents made one thing clear: They have no interest in political bickering. Their only demand is immediate resolution of their local issues and a return to peace in the hills.
Also, the demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland has now taken a backseat.
The political atmosphere of the hills has always been in stark contrast to the rest of the state. Darjeeling has witnessed it all — from armed movements demanding a separate state, to the tragic death of police officer Amitava Malik. From a continuous 102-day shutdown to the closure of tea gardens, from a desperate scramble for food to a Darjeeling completely devoid of tourists. However, on the eve of this election, the hills seem entirely different. They now have their priorities set: ensuring peace and access to basic civic amenities.
The political equation in the hills also differs from the rest of West Bengal. Here, regional parties hold sway. The key political players are the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) and the Indian Gorkha Janmukti Front (IGJAF).
This time, the contest is a three-way battle. Anit Thapa’s BGPM has formed an alliance with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), while Bimal Gurung’s GJM has allied itself with the BJP. The GNLF, another ally of the BJP, stands alongside them silently. On the other hand, the IGJAF is fighting a lone battle.
In Darjeeling constituency, BGPM has fielded Vijay Kumar Rai, while Noman Rai is contesting on behalf of the BJP-GJM alliance, and Ajoy Edwards is the candidate for the IGJAF.
In Kurseong constituency, the BGPM has nominated Amar Lama, while Sonam Lama is the candidate for the BJP-Morcha alliance and Bandana Rai is contesting for the IGJAF.
In Kalimpong constituency, Ruden Lepcha is the BGPM candidate, Bharat Chhetri represents the BJP-GJM alliance and the IGJAF has fielded B B Lepcha.
On average, the hills witness an influx of 10,000 tourists daily. Space is limited, and problems are manifold. The issues that existed in the past remain largely unchanged today, yet no one has offered a solution. Despite a flood of promises, the actual drought of progress persists.
Rajesh Rajak, a member of the Darjeeling Hoteliers' Association, said, "Tourism is the backbone of the hills. We want peace to prevail in the region so that everyone can earn a livelihood. Also, civic amenities must improve."
Sharan Rajak, a member of the Darjeeling Taxi Owners' Welfare Association, said, "Peace is the ultimate priority in the hills. Let the tourists come, and let us all live well. There should be no disruptions to the tourism sector."
"Parking is a major issue here as a large number of vehicles arrive from outside the region. Regardless of which government comes to power, a designated parking facility for these out-of-town vehicles should be made at a distance of 7-8 km from the town centre," he demanded.
Businessman Pranay Subba said, "There are many problems in the hills, yet no one speaks openly about them. The region faces issues regarding drinking water, traffic management, illegal construction and congestion. We want to see these problems resolved."
Pradip Lama, secretary of the Darjeeling Association for Travel Agents, said, "The situation in the hills is generally stable and peaceful. However, we wish to attract even more tourists to the region. We are plagued by issues concerning traffic, drinking water, road encroachment and parking."
"Over the past five years, virtually nothing has been accomplished in the tourism sector. The journey from Siliguri to the hills sometimes takes as long as six hours. Although there was talk of road expansion, no such work has actually done. As one approaches Darjeeling, the roads become extremely narrow," he said.
"Similarly, despite the passage of time, very little progress has been made regarding parking facilities. The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has constructed only two parking lots, both of which have been leased out to private entities. Consequently, users are required to pay various taxes — including GST — in addition to the standard parking fees, rendering the initiative largely unbeneficial. The drainage system, too, has been a complete failure," he added.
"Earlier, individual households typically accommodated families of 4-5 members. Now, those very structures have been demolished and converted into 40-50 room hotels, yet the drainage pipes remain the same. As a result, one frequently encounters sewage water overflowing from various corners. Further, the number of accessible tourist attractions has significantly dwindled compared to the past," he said.
According to Pradip Lama, "Priority must be given to the hospitals here. It simply will not do if the headquarters has only a handful of doctors, while the rest remain stationed in Siliguri or Kolkata. Also, the most significant issue here is the toy train. Everyone claims that Darjeeling attracts so many tourists because of the toy train. Yet, it is the operation of the toy train through Darjeeling that causes the most severe traffic congestion. Also, Darjeeling itself does not receive the revenue generated by the toy train. That money goes directly to the Centre. But local roads are ceded to accommodate the train, causing inconvenience to tourists. Therefore, the frequency of toy train services in Darjeeling should be reduced."