The 'One-Day' Holy Saviour Church In Bihar Prepares For Grand Christmas Celebrations

Bhojpur: When it comes to old churches in Bihar, the Holy Saviour Church in Arrah always stands out for its historical significance and architectural wonder. The church is regarded as one of the examples of early English architecture. It was constructed in 1911, when George V was travelling from Kolkata to Delhi and stopped in Arrah for a day.

During his visit, this church was built for him to pray for a single day. ​​But that one-day church still stands today, 114 years later and is considered a priceless heritage of Bihar. Christmas will be celebrated with great enthusiasm in this church, as well. On December 25, 2025, special programs will be organised at the Holy Saviour Church near Ramna Maidan in the city. The entire premises have been illuminated and beautifully decorated for the occasion.

Holy Saviour Church (ETV Bharat)

"Today, this church is a source of faith for people. Many people will come here to pray. They make wishes and seek fulfilment," says Anil, Pastor, The Holy Saviour Church, Arrah.

The festive spirit of Christmas is evident. During this time, members of the Christian community will participate in religious rituals, prayer meetings, hymns, and cultural programs. A large number of people from other faiths will be present in prayers, said Pastor Anil.