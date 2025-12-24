The 'One-Day' Holy Saviour Church In Bihar Prepares For Grand Christmas Celebrations
From Padri-Ki-Haveli to Holy Saviour, exploring Bihar's priceless colonial churches.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 8:24 PM IST
Bhojpur: When it comes to old churches in Bihar, the Holy Saviour Church in Arrah always stands out for its historical significance and architectural wonder. The church is regarded as one of the examples of early English architecture. It was constructed in 1911, when George V was travelling from Kolkata to Delhi and stopped in Arrah for a day.
During his visit, this church was built for him to pray for a single day. But that one-day church still stands today, 114 years later and is considered a priceless heritage of Bihar. Christmas will be celebrated with great enthusiasm in this church, as well. On December 25, 2025, special programs will be organised at the Holy Saviour Church near Ramna Maidan in the city. The entire premises have been illuminated and beautifully decorated for the occasion.
"Today, this church is a source of faith for people. Many people will come here to pray. They make wishes and seek fulfilment," says Anil, Pastor, The Holy Saviour Church, Arrah.
The festive spirit of Christmas is evident. During this time, members of the Christian community will participate in religious rituals, prayer meetings, hymns, and cultural programs. A large number of people from other faiths will be present in prayers, said Pastor Anil.
However, Patna's Padri-Ki-Haveli is the oldest church in Bihar, having been built in 1713. Padri-Ki-Haveli was built when Roman Catholics arrived in Bihar and built a small church at a place now known as Padri-ki-Haveli.
History has it that the current church was re-designed by a Venetian architect in 1772. He came from Kolkata to design the church.
The Holy Saviour Church in Arrah holds significant historical importance. Special arrangements are made every year for Christmas. Father Anil of the Holy Saviour Church explains, "It was built in 1911 during British rule when King George V of the United Kingdom visited India. George V wanted to pray to Jesus Christ. That's why this church was built for a single day's prayer. After George V left, British soldiers used to come here to pray. When the British left India, it was opened to the general Christian community," said Anil.
George V was the King of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms. He was the first British monarch from the House of Windsor. Historians say that it was during his visit to India on December 12, 1911 that the landmark announcement was made to shift India's capital from Kolkata to Delhi.
In Arrah city of Bhojpur district in Bihar, there is a road named after him, which is called 'KG Road' or 'George Road'. Pastor Anil says that the British laid a red carpet for George V at this very spot. Since then, this place has been known as KG Road (King George Road).
