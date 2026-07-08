ETV Bharat / state

NIA Questions Family Of Suspected ISIS Handler In Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Jodhpur: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday interrogated the family of Zeeshan, arrested for suspected links to terror outfit ISIS, in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

Zeeshan was arrested by Andhra Pradesh ATS from Jodhpur's Nai Sadak area this year for alleged links to terrorist organization ISIS. The probe regarding his links to ISIS and other activities was transferred to NIA which also conducted an extensive search operation at his residence here.

The team seized Zeeshan's motorcycle from his house. This is the second time Zeeshan's family has been questioned since his arrest. Previously, on June 16, Zeeshan's family members were questioned for information on SIM card and network used by him.

Sadar Bazaar police station SHO Manak Ram said a team of Andhra Pradesh ATS, with the assistance of local police had arrested Zeeshan from Nai Sadak area. "Following this, the case was transferred to the NIA. Today, the NIA team conducted detailed questioning of the family," he said.