NIA Questions Family Of Suspected ISIS Handler In Rajasthan's Jodhpur
This is the second time Zeeshan's family has been questioned since his arrest.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Jodhpur: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday interrogated the family of Zeeshan, arrested for suspected links to terror outfit ISIS, in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.
Zeeshan was arrested by Andhra Pradesh ATS from Jodhpur's Nai Sadak area this year for alleged links to terrorist organization ISIS. The probe regarding his links to ISIS and other activities was transferred to NIA which also conducted an extensive search operation at his residence here.
The team seized Zeeshan's motorcycle from his house. This is the second time Zeeshan's family has been questioned since his arrest. Previously, on June 16, Zeeshan's family members were questioned for information on SIM card and network used by him.
Sadar Bazaar police station SHO Manak Ram said a team of Andhra Pradesh ATS, with the assistance of local police had arrested Zeeshan from Nai Sadak area. "Following this, the case was transferred to the NIA. Today, the NIA team conducted detailed questioning of the family," he said.
At the time of his arrest in March, it was revealed that Zeeshan was in contact with an Andhra Pradesh-based handler who had tested him before assigning him the responsibility of running a group in Jodhpur.
Zeeshan was assigned the responsibility of the group, with alleged links to ISIS, only after he passed the test. Zeeshan had begun brainwashing people in Jodhpur by sending them radical video content, but the arrest of a man in Vijayawada revealed that radical elements were active in Jodhpur as well.
Zeeshan left the group shortly after his partner was arrested, but police interrogation revealed his connections, leading to his arrest.
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