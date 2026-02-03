ETV Bharat / state

The Merger Dilemma After Ajit Pawar Plagues NCP Factions

"I swear on the ashes of Ajit Dada that he wanted both the Nationalist Congress Parties to come together. He had even informed us about this. These conversations were nearing their conclusion. After his death, why would we lie about this? Shashikant Shinde, the state president of the NCP (SP), told ETV Bharat.

The two NCPs had allied mainly with une and Pimpri-Chinchwad for the municipal polls held in January and were keen to contest the Zilla Parishad and panchayat elections together. The talks of Sharad Pawar's willingness to retire and the merger of both parties took credence a few days before Ajit's death. However, leaders of both factions gave contrarian views.

A week before the plane crash, both NCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar) and the NCP had held merger talks. The sudden developments after Ajit's death took everyone by surprise, leading to cracks within each faction. While the majority on both sides want the merger, there are some leaders who are suddenly seen to refute these developments.

Mumbai: After Sunetra Pawar was made the guardian minister for Beed and Pune following the death of her husband Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are at a crossroads.

However, senior leaders from the Ajit Pawar group have categorically denied that any such discussions took place. Sunil Tatkare, the state president of the NCP, said, "The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is currently in power. Under the leadership of Ajit Dada, we adopted this position, and we have a responsibility to continue it. Those leaders who wish to become members of the NDA should make their position clear."

These contradictory views have now confused the workers of both parties, who have expressed their hopes of unification, which they feel is an unfulfilled wish of their beloved 'Dada'. However, a few of the leaders from NCP have said, "If the two parties merge, why should all the prime ministerial berths be given to leaders from Sharad Pawar's party?" Though there have been no talks regarding this subject, these fears are already being expressed.

A major player in the party and family politics of the NCP is the BJP, which originally had conspired the political coup in 2023, when a majority of MLAs and MPs went with Ajit to be a part of the NDA. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that their party had no information regarding the merger of the two NCP parties, and that Ajit Pawar had never indicated about it. "Ajit Pawar's position in the grand alliance government was not under any threat. Therefore, the possibility of him leaving the party or moving towards a merger seems less probable," he added.

However, in an informal conversation with the media on Monday, Sharad Pawar said, "How would people who weren't even involved in these conversations know this information? The merger talks were held completely behind closed doors. The leaders who were present during the talks were Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, and Rohit Pawar."

Since Ajit's untimely death, various leaders from his party have made contradictory statements. While Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal had rushed to meet Fadnavis, Sunetra took the oath the following day. While Hasan Mushrif confirmed that there were talks of a merger, others said Ajit Pawar hadn't held any such talks within the party.