ETV Bharat / state

The Long Walk Home As Kashmir’s Wheels Grind To A Halt

Srinagar: For Ahmad, a medical consultation for his ailing mother turned into a marathon of hitchhiking and ambulance hopping. Hailing from north Kashmir’s Bandipora, he was forced to navigate the transporters’ strike to reach the tertiary care Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar on Monday.

“We first took an ambulance to a hospital in Sumbal and then boarded another, paying Rs 650 to reach Srinagar,” he said while stranded on the road with his ailing mother outside the largest bus yard in Srinagar’s Parimpora.

Holding his mother as she leaned on him for support, the young man explained they had managed to hitch a ride from the hospital but were now stranded. “We have nowhere to go from here,” he said, having spent over half an hour trying to flag down private cars.

The Long Walk Home As Kashmir’s Wheels Grind To A Halt (ETV Bharat)

In Jammu and Kashmir, private transporters called a one-day strike to protest the extension of the state-owned smart city bus service outside the twin urban capitals. This caused hardships for office-goers, students, and commuters who had to walk to their destinations.

However, the transporters’ community said they were forced off the roads because the government has been unable to establish a transport policy.

A senior trade union leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association, Sheikh Mohammad Yousuf, said they had suggested to the government to ply the smart city buses on routes lacking public transport.

“But they don’t follow rules and timetables. They brought the transport sector to the brink of devastation in the city. Now, they have expanded e-buses outside Srinagar and are offering free bus service to women,” he said.