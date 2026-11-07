ETV Bharat / state

'The Living Dead': Contractual Electricity Workers Pose As Corpses To Press For Their Demands In Odisha's Bhubaneswar

The agitators at PMG Square ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: As winter approaches, the PMG Square in Odisha's Bhubaneswar gets busy with protests. While most protests are pretty much mundane, some grab attention.

One such protest is being staged by over 4,000 contractual electricity workers who are posing as 'corpses' while laying down in the middle of the road much to the amazement of onlookers and even the police. The living corpse ('Jibanta Mritadeha') demonstration has entered its 38th day. The agitators said the future of over 7,000 contractual electricity workers in the state hangs in the balance—caught between the joy of the festive season and the fear of losing their jobs.

The workers took to the streets to protest against the threat of retrenchment and the failure to address their various demands. In May, contractual workers of power sector, led by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), staged a 13-day protest. Following the intervention and assurances of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the services of 1,744 workers were regularised. However, the subsequent emergence of the threat of retrenchment, coupled with concerns regarding a new contractual arrangement, has fuelled growing discontent among the workers. Alleging that a few promises made by the government remain unfulfilled, the workers have once again taken to the street. The protesters posing as corpses at PMG Square (ETV Bharat)