'The Living Dead': Contractual Electricity Workers Pose As Corpses To Press For Their Demands In Odisha's Bhubaneswar
Over 4,000 contractual workers have been staging the agitation posing as corpses for the last 38 days, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST|
Updated : November 7, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: As winter approaches, the PMG Square in Odisha's Bhubaneswar gets busy with protests. While most protests are pretty much mundane, some grab attention.
One such protest is being staged by over 4,000 contractual electricity workers who are posing as 'corpses' while laying down in the middle of the road much to the amazement of onlookers and even the police. The living corpse ('Jibanta Mritadeha') demonstration has entered its 38th day. The agitators said the future of over 7,000 contractual electricity workers in the state hangs in the balance—caught between the joy of the festive season and the fear of losing their jobs.
The workers took to the streets to protest against the threat of retrenchment and the failure to address their various demands. In May, contractual workers of power sector, led by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), staged a 13-day protest. Following the intervention and assurances of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the services of 1,744 workers were regularised.
However, the subsequent emergence of the threat of retrenchment, coupled with concerns regarding a new contractual arrangement, has fuelled growing discontent among the workers. Alleging that a few promises made by the government remain unfulfilled, the workers have once again taken to the street.
The primary demands of the protesters include reinstatement of retrenched workers, immediate implementation of previous assurances given by the Chief Minister, and prioritizing existing workers for new contractual engagements. Furthermore, they have demanded the payment of minimum wages to meter readers and bill collectors, initiation of bilateral discussions with workers' representatives, and a review of the policies regarding outsourcing (contractualization) and privatization within the power distribution system.
According to the workers, despite having served in the power distribution sector for a long time, there is now uncertainty regarding their job security. The protesters have demanded that the government intervene immediately to resolve the workers' issues and fulfill their demands through dialogue. They have also warned that the agitation will be intensified and expanded further if their demands are not met.
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