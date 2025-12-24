ETV Bharat / state

The Last Shroud Makers Of Gaya: A Centuries-Old Tradition Under Threat

A shroud cloth being shown by a labourer ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya: Gaya is a land of salvation. The belief runs deep that ancestors, after their death, attain salvation through Hindu rituals performed in Gaya. Gaya's status as a place of salvation is one reason why a related business of shroud-making became a part of its tradition. A shroud is primarily a length of cloth or a garment used to wrap a body for burial or cremation. Beyond this traditional use, the term refers to various types of coverings, structural supports for concealment. Shroud making has flourished in Gaya since ancient times. And Gaya is considered to be the only place in Bihar where shrouds have been manufactured for hundreds of years. In some families, the business runs into the fifth generation or even the sixth generation. But this century-old craft and business is facing a crisis of survival. For all the effort that goes behind making a shroud, the profit margin could be as low as Rs 4 per shroud. The families involved in this business are facing serious financial hardship. Sometimes the families earn a meagre Rs. 250-300 per day, even less than a daily wage earner. In this work, the whole family - both men and women are involved in making shrouds. Shroud clothes packed in bundles (ETV Bharat) However, many weavers have abandoned their ancestral work. In Gaya, there used to be a cluster of at least 50 shroud manufacturers, but the low profit and hard work involved have broken the backs of the weavers. Many families have left the shroud-making business and started small businesses.