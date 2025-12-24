The Last Shroud Makers Of Gaya: A Centuries-Old Tradition Under Threat
Gaya: Gaya is a land of salvation. The belief runs deep that ancestors, after their death, attain salvation through Hindu rituals performed in Gaya. Gaya's status as a place of salvation is one reason why a related business of shroud-making became a part of its tradition.
A shroud is primarily a length of cloth or a garment used to wrap a body for burial or cremation. Beyond this traditional use, the term refers to various types of coverings, structural supports for concealment.
Shroud making has flourished in Gaya since ancient times. And Gaya is considered to be the only place in Bihar where shrouds have been manufactured for hundreds of years. In some families, the business runs into the fifth generation or even the sixth generation.
But this century-old craft and business is facing a crisis of survival. For all the effort that goes behind making a shroud, the profit margin could be as low as Rs 4 per shroud. The families involved in this business are facing serious financial hardship. Sometimes the families earn a meagre Rs. 250-300 per day, even less than a daily wage earner. In this work, the whole family - both men and women are involved in making shrouds.
However, many weavers have abandoned their ancestral work. In Gaya, there used to be a cluster of at least 50 shroud manufacturers, but the low profit and hard work involved have broken the backs of the weavers. Many families have left the shroud-making business and started small businesses.
Ashok Kumar, a resident of Shivcharan Lane in Gaya, says, "The shroud manufacturing industry here is slowly declining. There are many families in our neighbourhood who make shrouds. But we never look at them with contempt. We are all part of the same community. These weavers do not want their next generation to join the business. They want their children to get an education and find other jobs."
Gradually, people are moving away from the shroud business, but for those whose identity and livelihood depend solely on this trade, it is very difficult to leave this profession. About 12 families are now continuing with this trade, even in the face of dire economic hardship.
Prem Narayan, former president of the Patwa community and a weaver leader, told ETV Bharat that in Bihar, shrouds are made only in Patwa Toli in Manpur. However, the profit margin on shrouds is negligible. He also suggested that the Weaver Board should exempt shroud-making from Goods and Services Tax (GST).
"Shrouds come in the ambit of GST. Today, shrouds made in Gaya are sent to several states across the country. Shrouds are manufactured in only a few selected places in the country. Therefore, it is essential to help the shroud makers so that they can preserve their ancestral trade," added Narayan.
Suresh Prasad, a shroud-maker, said, "During elections, promises are made about providing subsidies, but no facilities are actually provided. There's talk of subsidising the threads, but the reality is that no one comes to see our plight."
Shrouds made in Gaya are not only sold in Bihar but also in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Haridwar in Uttarakhand.
