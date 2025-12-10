Land For Jobs Scam: Delhi Court Defers Hearing On Framing Of Charges Against Lalu, Others
Special Judge Vishal Gogane ordered the hearing on Thursday after the CBI sought time to file a status report regarding some accused who are deceased.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing on framing of charges against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and others in the land for jobs scam.
Special Judge Vishal Gogane ordered the hearing to be held Thursday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought time from the court to file a status report regarding some of the accused, who are deceased, following which the court postponed the hearing.
On December 8, the court was informed that some of the accused in the case are deceased. Subsequently, the court directed the CBI to verify the deaths of the accused and file a status report. Previously, the court had postponed its decision on framing of charges against the accused twice on December 4 and November 10 for various reasons. The court had previously reserved its decision on August 25 in the case.
Lalu had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the FIR filed by the CBI in this case and a stay on the trial court's proceedings. Rabri Devi, another accused in this case, had filed a petition before the Principal and District Judge, seeking transfer from Judge Vishal Gogane's court to another court. The petition filed before the Principal and District Judge is still pending.
During the High Court hearing, Kapil Sibal, representing Lalu, stated that the necessary permission to prosecute in this case was not obtained. "An investigation cannot be initiated without the necessary permission as the proceedings in the case are flawed," Sibal said.
On October 7, 2022, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against 16 accused, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Misa Bharti, in the land for jobs scam.
