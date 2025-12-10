ETV Bharat / state

Land For Jobs Scam: Delhi Court Defers Hearing On Framing Of Charges Against Lalu, Others

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing on framing of charges against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and others in the land for jobs scam.

Special Judge Vishal Gogane ordered the hearing to be held Thursday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought time from the court to file a status report regarding some of the accused, who are deceased, following which the court postponed the hearing.

On December 8, the court was informed that some of the accused in the case are deceased. Subsequently, the court directed the CBI to verify the deaths of the accused and file a status report. Previously, the court had postponed its decision on framing of charges against the accused twice on December 4 and November 10 for various reasons. The court had previously reserved its decision on August 25 in the case.