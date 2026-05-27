Hawala Money Worth Over Rs 2 Crore Recovered From Car In Rajasthan's Kota
The money was being transported in the vehicle to Gujarat from various cities in Uttar Pradesh.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Kota: Chechat police in Rajasthan's Kota seized suspected hawala money worth Rs 2.24 crore from a car enroute to Gujarat from Uttar Pradesh.
According to Superintendent of Police, Kota (Rural) Sujit Shankar, the police intercepted the vehicle bearing a Gujarat registration number during checking at a barricade on Modak Road in Chechatarea on Tuesday night. As the vehicle was signalled to stop, its driver allegedly attempted to speed away, but the police personnel were able to stop it and detain the two occupants, he said.
The money was being transported in a special box hidden in a car. "The hawala money was being transported from various cities in Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat. Upon counting, the total amount was found to be Rs 2.24 crore. The recovered notes were in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100.
Shankar said the driver of the car attempted to break the blockade and accelerated, but due to police vigilance and barricades, the car was successfully intercepted.
Shankar said the amount was seized under Section 106 of the BNSS. "The two men in the car, Mukesh and Bhavik, are residents of Gujarat. Police detained them and began questioning them. During interrogation, both revealed that they work for a Gujarat-based firm called Babulal and Company, which handles hawala transactions," he said.
Shankar said the accused were bringing the money from Lucknow, Varanasi, and Prayagraj and were supposed to deliver it to the company's office in Gujarat. "During interrogation, both revealed that they had been working for the last two years. They received a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 plus incentives per kilometre," he said.
The SP said the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the hawala network. Information on the case has been shared with the Income Tax Department, he said. Probationary RPS Ankit Kudi and Chechat police station SHO Uttam Singh were present during the operation.
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