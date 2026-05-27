ETV Bharat / state

Hawala Money Worth Over Rs 2 Crore Recovered From Car In Rajasthan's Kota

Kota: Chechat police in Rajasthan's Kota seized suspected hawala money worth Rs 2.24 crore from a car enroute to Gujarat from Uttar Pradesh.

According to Superintendent of Police, Kota (Rural) Sujit Shankar, the police intercepted the vehicle bearing a Gujarat registration number during checking at a barricade on Modak Road in Chechatarea on Tuesday night. As the vehicle was signalled to stop, its driver allegedly attempted to speed away, but the police personnel were able to stop it and detain the two occupants, he said.

The money was being transported in a special box hidden in a car. "The hawala money was being transported from various cities in Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat. Upon counting, the total amount was found to be Rs 2.24 crore. The recovered notes were in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100.

Shankar said the driver of the car attempted to break the blockade and accelerated, but due to police vigilance and barricades, the car was successfully intercepted.